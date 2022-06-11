                 

Report & Results: 2022 Tameside Whit Friday

A Foden's 'President' pips a Rothwell 'Wizard' to claim the Tameside Whit Friday honours.

Whit Friday
  A lovely summers evening was had in Tameside as the Whit Friday contests resumed after Covid.

Saturday, 11 June 2022

        

A musical battle royal between a 'President' and a 'Wizard' made for a thrilling climax to decide the destination of the overall Tameside Whit Friday title.

With supporters of Foden's and Rothwell Temperance picking through the emerging results on Saturday morning to find out who had broken through the finishing tape first, it eventually came down to the narrowest of margins.

Triple checked

Contest officials at Tameside Council understandably triple checked spreadsheets as each band claimed four first prizes and two second prize finishes in their six qualifying contest results.

In the end it was the accumulated points of each of their six qualifying events that had to been used to separate defending champion and their Yorkshire rivals to see who secured the overall first prize of £2,000.

It was the first time the tie break rule has had to be used since Tameside Council became involved in the event — with Foden's accumulated six contest adjudicator points total of 1183 beating Rothwell's 1179.

Foden's polish

It saw Foden's secure the Whit Friday honours for the 19th time in the past 20 competitive years, as polished renditions of 'The President' march under MD, Michael Fowles saw them claim victories at Carrbrook, Heyrod, Stalybridge Labour Club and Tame Valley Dukinfield.

Their six-contest aggregate was supplemented by second place finishes at Hurst Cross and Mossley, whilst other runner-up places came at Droylsden and Denton, with third at Broadoak to boost their coffers by around £6,000.

The band also took time to head over to the Saddleworth circuit where they won at Grotton and came third at Uppermill.

Resurgent Rothwell

Meanwhile, a resurgent Rothwell Temperance led by David Roberts and welcoming back old alumni in the form of Cory duo Tom Hutchinson and David Hale, delivered a series of outstanding renditions of 'The Wizard' that cast a spell at Broadoak, Droylsden, Hurst Cross and Mossley.

The band completed their six appearances on the night with runner-up spots at Carrbrook and Tame Valley to ensure a nail-biting finish — with their funds for what promises on this form to be potentially successful appearances at the British Open and National Finals, boosted by over £4,000.

Rothwell also managed to pop over to Saddleworth — claiming an extra £400 for a third-place finish at Delph.

Nail biting

Understandably, there was plenty of nail biting to endure before the results were officially confirmed, with Foden's Band Manager and principal cornet Mark Wilkinson telling 4BR: "

We are delighted to have retained the title aided by the consistency we showed under Mike Fowles of being in the top three at all nine contests we took part in on the circuit.

We were told Rothwell were playing superbly as the overall result showed, and it was great to compete at that level of performance as well as simply play to such supportive crowds once more.

He added: "Our thanks our thanks go to all the organisers, volunteers, and Tameside Council for promoting and running one of the best dates in the banding calendar — and we look forward to returning next year once again"

Elland third

With all eyes on the 'points means prizes' battle for the overall title, it was Elland Silver who claimed an impressive overall podium finish with a series of consistent 'Wizard' performances under MD, Danny Brookes that saw them post four top-three finishes at Broadoak, Heyrod, Hurst Cross and Mossley.

Welsh visitors Northop led by Gareth Brindle enjoyed their trip across Offa's Dyke as they maintained their excellent 2022 form to bolster their British Open and National Finals fund raising efforts by coming fourth overall.

Victory at Denton saw them break the Foden's/Rothwell duopoly on the night, whilst they also came third at Carrbrook to boost their funds by well over £1,500.

Local and section delight

There was also delight for Silk Brass as the band from the picturesque village of Marton in the north-west, secured fifth place overall and the accolade of being the highest placed First Section band. The other section honours went to Valley Brass, Skelmersdale Prize and Stacksteads.

Elsewhere there was a keen 'local' battle fought between Mossley and Ashton under Lyne who eventually finished sixth and seventh overall to secure an extra £750 and £600 with Stalybridge Old in third (£400), whilst the wonderful Macclesfield Youth Band claimed the Youth title ahead of Mossley Hollins High School.

With two venues not able to return to the circuit following the enforced Covid-19 break, the local contest organisers and event organisers will have been highly encouraged by competitive numbers as well as the community response on what proved to be a gloriously sunny and uplifting day.

Much to enjoy

With 50 competitors taking part (including Skeie Brass from Norway led by former Glossop resident Nigel Fielding) from elite level to youth (and the usual fun packed scratch outfits), and with all but one venue attracting over 30 bands, that was much to enjoy.

4BR understands there were no reports of anti-social behaviour, with well over a thousand people at Stalybridge Labour Club where the nearby Stalybridge Street Feast supplemented the excellent music making.

Malcolm Wood

Overall Result:


Champions: Foden's — £2,000
2. Rothwell Temperance — £1,000
3. Elland Silver — £750
4. Northop Silver
5. Silk Brass
6. Mossley Band
7. Ashton under Lyne
8. Valley Brass
9. Blackburn & Darwen
10. Eccles Borough

Highest Placed First Section: Silk Brass
Highest Placed Second Section: Valley Brass
Highest Placed Third Section: Skelmersdale Prize
Highest Placed Fourth Section: Stacksteads

Best Local: Mossley — £750
Runner-up: Ashton-under-Lyne — £600
Third: Stalybridge Old — £400

Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £250
2. Mossley Hollins High School

Broadoak:

(30 Bands)
Adjudicator: Duncan Beckley

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500
2. Elland Silver — £250
3. Foden's — £150
4. Mossley — £120
5. Ashton under Lyne
6. Skelmersdale

Highest First Section:
1. Ashton — £100

Highest Second Section:
1. Tintwistle — £80

Highest Third Section:
1. Skelmersdale — £80

Highest Fourth Section:
1. Stalybridge Old — £70
2. St John's (Mossley) — £40

Highest Local:
1. Middleton — £70
2. Glossop Old — £50

Highest Placed Junior:
1. Macclesfield Youth — £50
2. HD9 Community Brass — £30

Deportment: Longridge — £50
Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £ 30
First band to play: Audley — £20


Carrbrook:

(32 Bands)
Adjudicator: John Davies

1. Foden's — £600
2. Rothwell Temperance
3. Northop Silver
4. Valley Brass
5. Skelmersdale
6. Ashton Under Lyne

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne
Best Second Section: Valley Brass
Best Third Section: Skelmersdale
Best Fourth Section: Littleborough Brass
Best Youth: Mossley Hollins Youth
Best Local: Ashton under Lyne

Deportment: Eccles Borough & Mossley
Youth Deportment: Macclesfield Youth
First band to play: Elland Silver


Denton:

(31 Bands)
Adjudicator: Mike Lyons

1. Northop Silver — £250
2. Foden's — £150
3 .Blackburn & Darwen — £100
4. Freckleton
5. Royal Buckley Town
6. Elland Silver

Highest First Section:
1. Freckleton — £100

Highest Second Section:
1. Royal Buckley — £80

Highest Third Section:
1. Whitworth Vale & Healey — £80
2. Besses Boys — £30

Highest Fourth Section:
1. Stalybridge Old — £50
2. Stockport Silver — £30

Highest Placed Junior:
1. Macclesfield Youth — £60
2. Mossley Hollins — £25

Best Cornet: Northop Silver — £40
Best Trombone Section: Elland Silver — £90
Best Junior Cornet: Macclesfield Youth — £50
Best Fourth Section Basses: Macclersfield Brass — £30
Best Local: Ashton-under-Lyne — £80

Deportment: Ashton-under-Lyne — £15
Prize Draw: Greenalls — £25
First Band to Play: Skelmersdale — £15


Droylsden:

(25 Bands)
Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500
2. Foden's — £200
3. Ashton under Lyne — £200
4. Elland Silver
5. Eccles Borough — £75
6. Mossley Band

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne
Best Second Section: Audley Brass — £100
Best Third Section: Darwen Brass — £75
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £50
Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100

Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School — £50
First band to play: Audley Brass — £25


Dukinfield: Tame Valley

(36 Bands)
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

1. Foden's — £400
2. Rothwell Temperance — £200
3. Ratby Co-operative — £100
4. Elland Silver
5. Longridge
6. Silk Brass

Best First Section: Longridge — £200
Best Second Section: Valley Brass — £100
Best Third Section: Rivington & Adlington — £100
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £100
Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100
Best Local: Mossley — £200


Heyrod:

(33 Bands)
Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

1. Foden's — £600
2. Silk Brass
3. Elland Silver
4. Chav Brass
5. Valley Brass
6. Northop Silver


Hurst Cross:

(31 Bands)
Adjudicator: Ritchie Howard

1. Rothwell Temperance — £600
2. Foden's
3. Elland Silver
4. Longridge
5. Ashton under Lyne
6. Freckleton

Best First Section: Longridge
Best Second Section: Meltham & Meltham Mills
Best Third Section: Skelmersdale
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old
Best Local: Ashton under Lyne
Best Youth: Mossley Hollins High

Best Street pitch march: HD9 Community Brass
Last band to play: St John's (Mossley)


Mossley:

(37 Bands)
Adjudicator: Garry Hallas

1. Rothwell Temperance — £800
2. Foden's — £350
3. Elland Silver — £250
4. Longridge
5. Eccles Borough
6. Silk Brass

Highest First Section:
1. Longridge — £200

Highest Placed Second Section
1. Meltham & Meltham Mills — £150

Highest Placed Third Section:
1. Skelmersdale Prize — £125

Highest Placed Fourth Section
1. Dobcross Silver — £125

Highest Placed Local:
1. Mossley — £250
2. Ashton-under-Lyne — £150

Highest Placed Youth:
1. HD9 Community — £125

Best Cornet: Tintwistle £30
Deportment: Mossley — £75
Junior Deportment: HD9 Community — £50
First Band to play: Stockport Silver — £70


Stalybridge Labour Club:

(32 Bands)
Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Foden's — £400
2. Mossley — £200
3. Valley Brass — £100
4. Silk Brass
5. Northop
6. Hoover Bolton

Highest Placed First Section:
1. Silk Brass — £60

Highest Placed Second Section:
1. Hazel Grove — £60

Highest Placed Third Section:
1. Hoover (Bolton) — £60

Highest Placed Fourth Section:
1. Stalybridge Old — £60

Highest Placed Youth:
1. Mossley Hollins — £75
2. Macclesfield Youth — £50

Highest Placed Local:
1. Glossop Old — £150
2. Stalybridge Old — £100

First band to play: Elland Silver — £50
Deportment: Ashton-under-Lyne — £30
Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £30

        

