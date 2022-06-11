                 

*
News

Results: 2022 Whit Friday — Tameside

The Whit Friday contests took place in Tameside on Friday 10th June

Whit Friday
  A lovely summers evening was had in Tameside as the Whit Friday contests resumed after Covid.

Saturday, 11 June 2022

        

Results: from the Tameside Contests will appear here when received from the contest organisers over the weekend

All results are provisional until officially confirmed.

Broadoak:


(30 Bands)
Adjudicator: Duncan Beckley

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500
2. Elland Silver — £250
3. Foden's — £150
4. Mossley — £120

Highest First Section:
1. Ashton — £100

Highest Second Section:
1. Tintwistle — £80

Highest Third Section:
1. Skelmersdale — £80

Highest Fourth Section:
1. Stalybridge Old — £70
2. St John's (Mossley) — £40

Highest Local:
1. Middleton — £70
2. Glossop Old — £50

Highest Placed Junior:
1. Macclesfield Youth — £50
2. HD9 Community Brass — £30

Deportment: Longridge — £50
Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £ 30
First band to play: Audley — £20


Carrbrook:


(32 Bands)
Adjudicator: John Davies

1. Foden's — £600
2. Rothwell Temperance
3. Northop Silver
4. Valley Brass
5. Skelmersdale
6. Ashton Under Lyne

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne
Best Second Section: Valley Brass
Best Third Section: Skelmersdale
Best Fourth Section: Littleborough Brass
Best Youth: Mossley Hollins Youth
Best Local: Ashton under Lyne

Deportment: Eccles Borough
Youth Deportment: Macclesfield Youth
First band to play: Elland Silver


Denton:


(Bands)
Adjudicator: Mike Lyons

Droylsden:


(25 Bands)
Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500
2. Foden's — £200
3. Ashton under Lyne — £200
4. Elland Silver
5. Eccles Borough — £75
6. Mossley Band

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne
Best Second Section: Audley Brass — £100
Best Third Section: Darwen Brass — £75
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £50
Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100

Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School — £50
First band to play: Audley Brass — £25


Dukinfield: Tame Valley


(36 Bands)
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

1. Foden's — £400
2. Rothwell Temperance — £200
3. Ratby Co-operative — £100

Best First Section: Longridge — £200
Best Second Section: Valley Brass — £100
Best Third Section: Rivington & Adlington — £100
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £100
Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100
Best Local: Mossley — £200


Heyrod:


(33 Bands)
Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

1. Foden's — £600
2. Silk Brass
3. Elland Silver
4. Chav Brass
5. Valley Brass
6. Northop Silver

Hurst Cross:


(31 Bands)
Adjudicator: Richie Howard

1. Rothwell Temperance — £600
2. Foden's
3. Elland Silver
4. Longridge
5. Ashton under Lyne
6. Freckleton

Best First Section: Longridge
Best Second Section: Meltham & Meltham Mills
Best Third Section: Skelmersdale
Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old
Best Local: Ashton under Lyne
Best Youth: Mossley Hollins High

Best Street pitch march: Macclesfield Brass
Last band to play: Stacksteads Brass

Mossley:


(37 Bands)
Adjudicator: Garry Hallas

1. Rothwell Temperance — £800
2. Foden's — £350
3. Elland Silver — £250

Highest First Section:
1. Longridge — £200

Highest Placed Second Section
1. Meltham & Meltham Mills — £150

Highest Placed Third Section:
1. Skelmersdale Prize — £125

Highest Placed Fourth Section
1. Dobcross Silver — £125

Highest Placed Local:
1. Mossley — £250
2. Ashton-under-Lyne — £150

Highest Placed Youth:
1. HD9 Community — £125

Best Cornet: Tintwistle £30
Deportment: Mossley — £75
Junior Deportment: HD9 Community — £50
First Band to play: Stockport Silver — £70


Stalybridge Labour Club:


(32 Bands)
Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Foden's — £400
2. Mossley — £200
3. Valley Brass — £100

Highest Placed First Section:
1. Silk Brass — £60

Highest Placed Second Section:
1. Hazel Grove — £60

Highest Placed Third Section:
1. Hoover (Bolton) — £60

Highest Placed Fourth Section:
1. Stalybridge Old — £60

Highest Placed Youth:
1. Mossley Hollins — £75
2. Macclesfield Youth — £50

Highest Placed Local:
1. Glossop Old — £150
2. Stalybridge Old — £100

First band to play: Elland Silver — £50
Deportment: Ashton-under-Lyne — £30
Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £30

        

