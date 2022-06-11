Results: 2022 Whit Friday — Tameside

The Whit Friday contests took place in Tameside on Friday 10th June

Results: from the Tameside Contests will appear here when received from the contest organisers over the weekend

All results are provisional until officially confirmed.

Broadoak:



(30 Bands)

Adjudicator: Duncan Beckley

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500

2. Elland Silver — £250

3. Foden's — £150

4. Mossley — £120

Highest First Section:

1. Ashton — £100

Highest Second Section:

1. Tintwistle — £80

Highest Third Section:

1. Skelmersdale — £80

Highest Fourth Section:

1. Stalybridge Old — £70

2. St John's (Mossley) — £40

Highest Local:

1. Middleton — £70

2. Glossop Old — £50

Highest Placed Junior:

1. Macclesfield Youth — £50

2. HD9 Community Brass — £30

Deportment: Longridge — £50

Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £ 30

First band to play: Audley — £20





Carrbrook:



(32 Bands)

Adjudicator: John Davies

1. Foden's — £600

2. Rothwell Temperance

3. Northop Silver

4. Valley Brass

5. Skelmersdale

6. Ashton Under Lyne

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne

Best Second Section: Valley Brass

Best Third Section: Skelmersdale

Best Fourth Section: Littleborough Brass

Best Youth: Mossley Hollins Youth

Best Local: Ashton under Lyne

Deportment: Eccles Borough

Youth Deportment: Macclesfield Youth

First band to play: Elland Silver





Denton:



(Bands)

Adjudicator: Mike Lyons

Droylsden:



(25 Bands)

Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

1. Rothwell Temperance — £500

2. Foden's — £200

3. Ashton under Lyne — £200

4. Elland Silver

5. Eccles Borough — £75

6. Mossley Band

Best First Section: Ashton under Lyne

Best Second Section: Audley Brass — £100

Best Third Section: Darwen Brass — £75

Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £50

Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100

Stewards Choice: Mossley Hollins High School — £50

First band to play: Audley Brass — £25





Dukinfield: Tame Valley



(36 Bands)

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

1. Foden's — £400

2. Rothwell Temperance — £200

3. Ratby Co-operative — £100

Best First Section: Longridge — £200

Best Second Section: Valley Brass — £100

Best Third Section: Rivington & Adlington — £100

Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old — £100

Best Youth: Macclesfield Youth — £100

Best Local: Mossley — £200





Heyrod:



(33 Bands)

Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

1. Foden's — £600

2. Silk Brass

3. Elland Silver

4. Chav Brass

5. Valley Brass

6. Northop Silver

Hurst Cross:



(31 Bands)

Adjudicator: Richie Howard

1. Rothwell Temperance — £600

2. Foden's

3. Elland Silver

4. Longridge

5. Ashton under Lyne

6. Freckleton

Best First Section: Longridge

Best Second Section: Meltham & Meltham Mills

Best Third Section: Skelmersdale

Best Fourth Section: Stalybridge Old

Best Local: Ashton under Lyne

Best Youth: Mossley Hollins High

Best Street pitch march: Macclesfield Brass

Last band to play: Stacksteads Brass

Mossley:



(37 Bands)

Adjudicator: Garry Hallas

1. Rothwell Temperance — £800

2. Foden's — £350

3. Elland Silver — £250

Highest First Section:

1. Longridge — £200

Highest Placed Second Section

1. Meltham & Meltham Mills — £150

Highest Placed Third Section:

1. Skelmersdale Prize — £125

Highest Placed Fourth Section

1. Dobcross Silver — £125

Highest Placed Local:

1. Mossley — £250

2. Ashton-under-Lyne — £150

Highest Placed Youth:

1. HD9 Community — £125

Best Cornet: Tintwistle £30

Deportment: Mossley — £75

Junior Deportment: HD9 Community — £50

First Band to play: Stockport Silver — £70





Stalybridge Labour Club:



(32 Bands)

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Foden's — £400

2. Mossley — £200

3. Valley Brass — £100

Highest Placed First Section:

1. Silk Brass — £60

Highest Placed Second Section:

1. Hazel Grove — £60

Highest Placed Third Section:

1. Hoover (Bolton) — £60

Highest Placed Fourth Section:

1. Stalybridge Old — £60

Highest Placed Youth:

1. Mossley Hollins — £75

2. Macclesfield Youth — £50

Highest Placed Local:

1. Glossop Old — £150

2. Stalybridge Old — £100

First band to play: Elland Silver — £50

Deportment: Ashton-under-Lyne — £30

Junior Deportment: Macclesfield Youth — £30