McElligott returns to Brighouse

Ian McElligott has made a return to Brighouse & Rastrick to take on the role as Resident Musical Director.

Brighouse & Rastrick has announced confirmed the appointment of Ian McElligott as its new Resident Musical Director.

He has already taken on the role and led the West Riding band on their appearances at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Return

The former Director of Music to the Regimental Bands of the Parachute Regiment, and the Band of Her Majesty's Coldstream Guards returns to the band which he led as Professional Conductor between 2002 and 2003.

He went on to become Musical Director to Sandhurst Band before relocating to York in 2015. He subsequently became Resident Musical Director of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, helping them to enjoy an extended period of success as well as with his professional connection to Thoresby Colliery.

He now joins Brighouse as they start preparations for the Autumn major Championships.

Full circle

Speaking about the appointment he said: "So here we are, almost 20-years later and it feels like life has come full circle. This is an appointment I'm both delighted and honoured to accept.

I look forward to collaborating with Prof David King in preparing for contests and leading at the numerous concerts and projects the band undertakes."

I look forward to collaborating with Prof David King in preparing for contests and leading at the numerous concerts and projects the band undertakes Ian McElligott

Advertisement

Excited

In response the band stated: "We are extremely excited to work with Ian and look forward to a long and successful partnership with him.

We have already completed several exciting projects together, including two CD recordings, concerts and a successful outing at Whit Friday."