U.S Open to move to Michigan

The co-founders of the U.S. Open have announced that the contest will take place in Michigan later this year.

The event will be held in partnership with the Great Lakes Brass Band Association (GLBBA) on November 19th at the Clarkston Performing Arts Center in Clarkston, Michigan.

The contest first took place in Arlington Heights in Illinois 2003 and continued there until 2018. In 2019 it was hosted at the University of Kansas and returned after a year break due to Covid-19 in November 2021 at the James Olson Performing Arts Centre also in Kansas City.

Following the success of the event in Kansas, 4BR understands that there may be the opportunity to explore a new contest festival in the city.

Excited

In a statement, U.S. Open co-founders Clark and Dallas Niermeyer said: "We are very excited to have the event hosted by GLBBA at their wonderful facilities at Clarkston PAC.

In meetings with the GLBBA committee members, it was obvious that they have a talented and dedicated group that will continue the tradition of hosting this world class event of the highest standards."

Thrilled

In response, Christopher Ward, Chairperson of the Great Lakes Brass Band Association added: "We are thrilled to host the U.S. Open Brass Band Championships here in Metro Detroit.

GLBBA will bring back some of the old traditions, such as the buskers preview on Friday night and the awards banquet following the contest. We are also looking forward to adding a few new elements to the Championships.

Many thanks to the Niermeyer family for entrusting us to run the U.S. Open Brass Band Championships here in Michigan."