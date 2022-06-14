New role for Thomas at Cory

Sue Thomas takes up the solo baritone role at the world's number 1 ranked band as Steve Kane steps down.

The Cory Band has announced that the vastly experienced Sue Thomas has returned to her former role as solo baritone with the band.

One of the most decorated players in the band's history Sue held the position for over 10 years from 2000 before returning to the band in 2014 on second baritone.

Lucky

Speaking about the change, Musical Director Philip Harper said: "We're so lucky to have Sue in the band, a player of such versatility and natural ability on the baritone that she can do anything or play anywhere.

I look forward to working with her as a principal once again."

Step down

The decision follows the news that solo baritone Steve Kane has had to step down for the time being due to embouchure focal dystonia. It is hoped that he will return after a period of recovery.

Speaking about it he said: "As I work through these issues my main concern for the band is for it to be able to maintain the highest possible standards of performance. I hope to return one day."

Support

Philip Harper added: "This has been a difficult situation for Steve to deal with and we appreciate all he has so far done to try and find a solution.

We will be supporting him as best we can through his recovery, initially by giving him the time and the space to explore the options and processes available.

He has been an excellent, committed, and loyal principal through my whole time as Musical Director so far, and this enforced break was not in the plan. But life sometimes throws curveballs and I, and the rest of the band, wish Steve every success in tackling this set-back."

We're so lucky to have Sue in the band, a player of such versatility and natural ability on the baritone that she can do anything or play anywhere Philip Harper.

Advertisement

Baritone vacancy

He concluded: "An announcement about the vacant baritone seat will be made in due course but if anyone would like to be considered for it, please get in touch."