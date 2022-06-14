                 

*
banner

News

New role for Thomas at Cory

Sue Thomas takes up the solo baritone role at the world's number 1 ranked band as Steve Kane steps down.

Cory
  Sue Thomas is one of the band's most experienced and decorated players

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

        

The Cory Band has announced that the vastly experienced Sue Thomas has returned to her former role as solo baritone with the band.

One of the most decorated players in the band's history Sue held the position for over 10 years from 2000 before returning to the band in 2014 on second baritone.

Lucky

Speaking about the change, Musical Director Philip Harper said: "We're so lucky to have Sue in the band, a player of such versatility and natural ability on the baritone that she can do anything or play anywhere.

I look forward to working with her as a principal once again."

Step down

The decision follows the news that solo baritone Steve Kane has had to step down for the time being due to embouchure focal dystonia. It is hoped that he will return after a period of recovery.

Speaking about it he said: "As I work through these issues my main concern for the band is for it to be able to maintain the highest possible standards of performance. I hope to return one day."

Support

Philip Harper added: "This has been a difficult situation for Steve to deal with and we appreciate all he has so far done to try and find a solution.

We will be supporting him as best we can through his recovery, initially by giving him the time and the space to explore the options and processes available.

He has been an excellent, committed, and loyal principal through my whole time as Musical Director so far, and this enforced break was not in the plan. But life sometimes throws curveballs and I, and the rest of the band, wish Steve every success in tackling this set-back."

We're so lucky to have Sue in the band, a player of such versatility and natural ability on the baritone that she can do anything or play anywherePhilip Harper.

Baritone vacancy

He concluded: "An announcement about the vacant baritone seat will be made in due course but if anyone would like to be considered for it, please get in touch."

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass in Concert

10 pairs of tickets on offer for Brass in Concert

June 14 • There are ten pairs of tickets for the world's premier brass band entertainment contest on offer as new newsletter launched.

Ward

Ward to steer Motor City

June 14 • The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

Cory

New role for Thomas at Cory

June 14 • Sue Thomas takes up the solo baritone role at the world's number 1 ranked band as Steve Kane steps down.

Malmo

EBBA looks forward to Malmo

June 13 • EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg says that the European Championships have returned to being the most prestigious in the banding world as preparations for Malmo begin in full swing.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Boarshurst Silver Band - Slaithwaite Band

Sunday 12 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane . Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Vacancies »

Hitchin Band

June 13 • Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 13 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

June 13 • Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top