                 

*
banner

News

Ward to steer Motor City

The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

Ward
  Gordon Ward takes the helm at Motor City Band

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

        

Motor City Brass Band (MCBB), a British-style brass ensemble based in Southfield, Michigan has announced the appointment of Gordon Ward as its new Music Director and Conductor.

He becomes only the second such appointment in their 26-year history with the band stating that it hopes to preserve a long-standing tradition of aiming to provide innovative musical entertainment.

Experience

Born in England, Gordon succeeds Music Director Emeritus Craig Strain. He is a former alumnus of the RNCM in Manchester as well as a brass teacher conductor of the Hull Youth Concert Band.

He emigrated to the USA in 1980 to become Director of Music for the Salvation Army for New York and served for over 25 years as a member and principal cornet of the New York Staff Band.

In 2019 he moved to Northville, Michigan, and joined the Five Lakes Silver Band, led by his son, Christopher Ward and become Interim Conductor with Motor City Brass Band in January 2022 before taking on the role this month.

Thrilled

Speaking about the appointment following the band's recent concert appearance in Dearborn, he said: "After leading MCBB for five months as interim conductor, I was thrilled to be offered the permanent position."

Gordon, who led Motor City to victory in the Second Section at the recent NABBA National Championships in Alabama, added: "Members of the band have worked very hard to achieve success at the recent North American Brass Band Championships and I look forward to the coming months, achieving new musical heights in southeast Michigan and beyond."

In addition to playing festivals and events throughout southeast Michigan, Motor City Brass Band has a planned three-concert series for 2022-2023.

        

TAGS: Motor City Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass in Concert

10 pairs of tickets on offer for Brass in Concert

June 14 • There are ten pairs of tickets for the world's premier brass band entertainment contest on offer as new newsletter launched.

Ward

Ward to steer Motor City

June 14 • The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

Cory

New role for Thomas at Cory

June 14 • Sue Thomas takes up the solo baritone role at the world's number 1 ranked band as Steve Kane steps down.

Malmo

EBBA looks forward to Malmo

June 13 • EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg says that the European Championships have returned to being the most prestigious in the banding world as preparations for Malmo begin in full swing.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Boarshurst Silver Band - Slaithwaite Band

Sunday 12 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane . Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Vacancies »

Hitchin Band

June 13 • Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 13 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

June 13 • Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top