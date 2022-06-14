Ward to steer Motor City

The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

Motor City Brass Band (MCBB), a British-style brass ensemble based in Southfield, Michigan has announced the appointment of Gordon Ward as its new Music Director and Conductor.

He becomes only the second such appointment in their 26-year history with the band stating that it hopes to preserve a long-standing tradition of aiming to provide innovative musical entertainment.

Experience

Born in England, Gordon succeeds Music Director Emeritus Craig Strain. He is a former alumnus of the RNCM in Manchester as well as a brass teacher conductor of the Hull Youth Concert Band.

He emigrated to the USA in 1980 to become Director of Music for the Salvation Army for New York and served for over 25 years as a member and principal cornet of the New York Staff Band.

In 2019 he moved to Northville, Michigan, and joined the Five Lakes Silver Band, led by his son, Christopher Ward and become Interim Conductor with Motor City Brass Band in January 2022 before taking on the role this month.

Thrilled

Speaking about the appointment following the band's recent concert appearance in Dearborn, he said: "After leading MCBB for five months as interim conductor, I was thrilled to be offered the permanent position."

Gordon, who led Motor City to victory in the Second Section at the recent NABBA National Championships in Alabama, added: "Members of the band have worked very hard to achieve success at the recent North American Brass Band Championships and I look forward to the coming months, achieving new musical heights in southeast Michigan and beyond."

In addition to playing festivals and events throughout southeast Michigan, Motor City Brass Band has a planned three-concert series for 2022-2023.