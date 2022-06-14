10 pairs of tickets on offer for Brass in Concert

There are ten pairs of tickets for the world's premier brass band entertainment contest on offer as new newsletter launched.

To mark the launch of a new newsletter and revamped website, the 45th Brass in Concert Championships is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to this year's event.

It takes place on Saturday 19th November at Sage Gateshead.

Open

The competition is now open and will run until 9.00am on Monday 27th June when the winners will be drawn at random from newsletter subscribers.

They will be informed prior to the event's on-line sale date of 28th June, meaning that alongside the free stall places, winners will also be the first to get their hands on tickets.

In the interest of fairness, individuals are asked to only register one email address and those appearing to have submitted multiple entries will be excluded from the draw.

Newsletter

Brass in Concert's new newsletter aims to inform the public about everything that goes on and takes place at the event — from the contest details to the brilliant Elementary Programme series of online workshops for young performers.

BiC Chairperson Paul Beere told 4BR: "Our new newsletter will give us an opportunity to stay in touch with our loyal audience and inform them about everything we're doing."

To enter

To enter the competition for one of ten pairs of tickets to Brass in Concert 2022, subscribe to the Brass in Concert newsletter now at www.brassinconcert.com by clicking the sign-up link at the bottom of the page.