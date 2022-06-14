Former conductor jailed for multiple child sex offences

Andrew Whitaker has been sent to prison for over 12 years after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Andrew Whitaker, the former Musical Director of Lofthouse 2000 Band in Yorkshire, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences.

The 62 year old, who ended his association with the band which he conducted from 2000 to 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month.

Sentence

He was sentenced for 12 years and nine months after admitting eight sexual assaults against a teenage girl in the Wakefield area.

West Yorkshire Police stated that the offending occurred against a single victim between 2015 and 2020 and included seven child sex offences and one sexual assault committed when the girl was above the age of 16.

The crimes were reported to Wakefield District safeguarding detectives in 2020.

Following investigation, Whittaker was arrested and later charged in November 2021. He will also have to sign the sex offenders' register.

Substantial sentence

As reported in regional press outlets, DC Jane Aspinall, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, stated: "The substantial sentence given by the court reflects the seriousness of the dreadful offending Whittaker committed against his young victim.

His behaviour towards her was abhorrent and I want to praise her courage in coming forwards and in reporting his actions.

Her bravery in supporting the prosecution has helped the police and CPS put a man who is undoubtedly a threat to children behind bars. We continue to urge all victims of sexual assault to come forwards and always make reports to us, no matter when those offences may have occurred.

Victims will always be treated with care and discretion by specialist officers, and we will do all we can to thoroughly investigate and, with partner agencies, provide the necessary support to victims."

Bravery

A spokesperson for Lofthouse 2000 Band told 4BR: "Our thoughts are with the victim and their family and of the bravery and support required to bring this case to court."

Speaking about the wider issues in relation to safeguarding, a spokesperson for Brass Bands England (BBE) commented: "This is a shocking case and we join Lofthouse Band and West Yorkshire Police in praising the victim of these terrible crimes for having the courage in coming forward."

They added: "Effective safeguarding policies are a legal requirement for all organisations, regardless of the age groups concerned, and cases like this demonstrate the importance of keeping them up to date and remaining vigilant at all times.

Any bands or individuals who would like support on any safeguarding issues should contact BBE on safeguarding@bbe.org.uk or by calling our National Office on 01226 771015.

All calls and correspondence will be treated in the strictest confidence."

BBE's Bandsafe Toolkit, which offers comprehensive advice on safeguarding issues, is available free of charge to all individuals and organisations and can be found at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/bandsafe/bandsafe-toolkit.