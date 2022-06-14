                 

*
banner

News

Former conductor jailed for multiple child sex offences

Andrew Whitaker has been sent to prison for over 12 years after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Leeds Crown Court
  The case was heard at Leeds Crown Court (image: Martyn Williams — Alamy)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

        

Andrew Whitaker, the former Musical Director of Lofthouse 2000 Band in Yorkshire, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences.

The 62 year old, who ended his association with the band which he conducted from 2000 to 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month.

Sentence

He was sentenced for 12 years and nine months after admitting eight sexual assaults against a teenage girl in the Wakefield area.

West Yorkshire Police stated that the offending occurred against a single victim between 2015 and 2020 and included seven child sex offences and one sexual assault committed when the girl was above the age of 16.

The crimes were reported to Wakefield District safeguarding detectives in 2020.

Following investigation, Whittaker was arrested and later charged in November 2021. He will also have to sign the sex offenders' register.

Substantial sentence

As reported in regional press outlets, DC Jane Aspinall, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, stated: "The substantial sentence given by the court reflects the seriousness of the dreadful offending Whittaker committed against his young victim.

His behaviour towards her was abhorrent and I want to praise her courage in coming forwards and in reporting his actions.

Her bravery in supporting the prosecution has helped the police and CPS put a man who is undoubtedly a threat to children behind bars. We continue to urge all victims of sexual assault to come forwards and always make reports to us, no matter when those offences may have occurred.

Victims will always be treated with care and discretion by specialist officers, and we will do all we can to thoroughly investigate and, with partner agencies, provide the necessary support to victims."

Bravery

A spokesperson for Lofthouse 2000 Band told 4BR: "Our thoughts are with the victim and their family and of the bravery and support required to bring this case to court."

Speaking about the wider issues in relation to safeguarding, a spokesperson for Brass Bands England (BBE) commented: "This is a shocking case and we join Lofthouse Band and West Yorkshire Police in praising the victim of these terrible crimes for having the courage in coming forward."

They added: "Effective safeguarding policies are a legal requirement for all organisations, regardless of the age groups concerned, and cases like this demonstrate the importance of keeping them up to date and remaining vigilant at all times.

Any bands or individuals who would like support on any safeguarding issues should contact BBE on safeguarding@bbe.org.uk or by calling our National Office on 01226 771015.

All calls and correspondence will be treated in the strictest confidence."

BBE's Bandsafe Toolkit, which offers comprehensive advice on safeguarding issues, is available free of charge to all individuals and organisations and can be found at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/bandsafe/bandsafe-toolkit.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Leeds Crown Court

Former conductor jailed for multiple child sex offences

June 14 • Andrew Whitaker has been sent to prison for over 12 years after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Brass in Concert

10 pairs of tickets on offer for Brass in Concert

June 14 • There are ten pairs of tickets for the world's premier brass band entertainment contest on offer as new newsletter launched.

Ward

Ward to steer Motor City

June 14 • The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

Cory

New role for Thomas at Cory

June 14 • Sue Thomas takes up the solo baritone role at the world's number 1 ranked band as Steve Kane steps down.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Boarshurst Silver Band - Slaithwaite Band

Sunday 12 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane . Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Vacancies »

Hitchin Band

June 13 • Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 13 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

June 13 • Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top