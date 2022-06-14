Staines set to celebrate 90th anniversary

Staines Brass Band will be looking to meet up with old friends and supporters to help celebrate its 90th anniversary next month.

Staines Brass Band will be celebrating its 90th anniversary next month with a special afternoon of music and memories.

It takes place on Saturday 16th July and will mark the formation of the band by Walter Sanders in the early 1930s, and which now sees the organisation boast two successful ensembles — the senior Staines Brass and Staines Lammas Band.

Welcome

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to welcome as many past players and supporters who have been part of our story over many years.

The afternoon will include a concert in Lammas Park performed by current and past members, opportunities to catch up and share photos and memories, and a musical quiz alongside food and beverages."

Connection

If you do have a connection to the band, please contact tina.burgess@outlook.com for an invitation!

To find out more go to: https://www.stainesbrassband.co.uk/