                 

*
banner

News

Staines set to celebrate 90th anniversary

Staines Brass Band will be looking to meet up with old friends and supporters to help celebrate its 90th anniversary next month.

anniversary
  The band will be celebrating its 90th anniversary

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

        

Staines Brass Band will be celebrating its 90th anniversary next month with a special afternoon of music and memories.

It takes place on Saturday 16th July and will mark the formation of the band by Walter Sanders in the early 1930s, and which now sees the organisation boast two successful ensembles — the senior Staines Brass and Staines Lammas Band.

Welcome

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to welcome as many past players and supporters who have been part of our story over many years.

The afternoon will include a concert in Lammas Park performed by current and past members, opportunities to catch up and share photos and memories, and a musical quiz alongside food and beverages."

Connection

If you do have a connection to the band, please contact tina.burgess@outlook.com for an invitation!

To find out more go to: https://www.stainesbrassband.co.uk/

        

TAGS: Staines Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

anniversary

Staines set to celebrate 90th anniversary

June 14 • Staines Brass Band will be looking to meet up with old friends and supporters to help celebrate its 90th anniversary next month.

Leeds Crown Court

Former conductor jailed for multiple child sex offences

June 14 • Andrew Whitaker has been sent to prison for over 12 years after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Brass in Concert

10 pairs of tickets on offer for Brass in Concert

June 14 • There are ten pairs of tickets for the world's premier brass band entertainment contest on offer as new newsletter launched.

Ward

Ward to steer Motor City

June 14 • The experienced Gordon Ward has been appointed Music Director and Conductor at Motor City Band.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Boarshurst Silver Band - Slaithwaite Band

Sunday 12 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane . Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Vacancies »

Hitchin Band

June 13 • Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 13 • After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Haslingden & Helmshore Brass Band

June 13 • Our Principal Cornet has moved to a Championship Band, we now have a vacancy, especially open to progressing youth players who'd like the opportunity to play Principal Cornet & develop alongside an experienced team in a good 2nd section N. west band.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top