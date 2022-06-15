                 

Scotland open for bands for Festival contests

Bands can now enter the Scottish Open, Challenge Shield and Youth Championships in Perth later this year.

Perth Concert Hall
  Perth Concert Hall will host the events

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

        

Bands can now enter the popular Scottish Festival of Brass, which returns later this year in Perth.

The events at Perth Concert Hall will incorporate the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge on Saturday 12th November, with the Scottish Open, supported by Besson on Saturday 26th November.

Both competitions will have own-choice test-piece formats.

Further details for the popular Youth Championships, which will take place on Sunday 27th November will be announced in due course.

Supporting all levels

Speaking about the competitions, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "The Scottish Festival of Brass is a celebration of all levels of banding, and we are grateful to our major sponsors of Besson and Band Supplies for their belief in and commitment to, the work that SBBA does in this respect with these events."

Carrie Boax added: "We have again secured generous funding from Creative Scotland through their Access to Music Making Fund and look forward to engaging with young brass and percussion players from across the country, delivering masterclass and workshop sessions and, most of all, welcoming our youth bands to perform and showcase the many talented young musicians from their local communities."

Further information:

Further information on the Scottish Challenge and an entry form is available on the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=164

Closing date for entries is 1st October 2022.

Details on the Scottish Open and an entry form can be found at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=166

The deadline for entries is 1 July 2022.

Schedule:

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge (for bands in sections 1-4)
Saturday 12th November
Perth Concert Hall
Contest controller: Peter Fraser fraserp3@virginmedia.com

Scottish Open Championship supported by Besson
Saturday 26th November
Perth Concert Hall
Contest controller: Carrie Boax: sbbapresident@gmail.com

Youth Championships
Sunday 27th November
Perth Concert Hall
Contest controller: John Boax sbbaeducation@gmail.com

        

