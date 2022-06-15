Free final appearance for Bandsman

The final on-line issue of British Bandsman has been made available for free before a new venture is published.

The final on-line British Bandsman magazine has been made available for free as it ceases publication after 135 years and 6143 issues.

First published monthly in 1887 it became a weekly part of the worldwide banding movement in 1902.

However, in recent years it has passed through various owners and faced increased competition. Monthly issues were published until September 2018 when it became an on-line offering.

New initiative

Its sale was announced in May, with its website and social media pages sold to Rob Tompkins, the well-known conductor and organiser of the popular BrassFest UK initiative.

He recently announced that a new website will be created which will be launched as soon as possible.

In a recent update he stated: "I have initiated the domain transfer to my host so I can then start work on the website. I will put up a holding page when the transfer is complete, so you are all kept up to date on progress.

I have been overwhelmed by messages of support from so many people, it has really made the decision to take on this huge challenge a lot easier knowing so many people appreciate that The Bandsman has been kept and want to help me make this a success."

Final edition

The final edition can be viewed at:

https://viewer.joomag.com/issue-6143-digital-june-9-2022/0214143001654778470?short&