Withington hangs up Bergen mouthpiece

Allan Withington has announced his retirement from the trumpet section of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra — but he won't be putting his musical feet up just yet.

  Allan Withington has played with the section (above) for 20 years

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

        

Allan Withington has announced his playing retirement from the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra.

It brings to an end a 40-year playing career with the ensemble, one which started in 1982 when he initially thought he would "stay for a year or two".

During his tenure he has played under a host of the world's finest orchestral conductors and alongside world class colleagues who have also become great family friends.

Enjoyed every minute

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It seems funny now to think that when I first came here in 1982, I thought I would perhaps stay for a year or two. Well, one thing led to another, and I am still here and have enjoyed every moment."

During his tenure Allan has played all four roles in the orchestra's trumpet section as well as seeing it grow in stature and musical reputation from a respected provincial orchestra to one of Europe's finest.

His part in that has been hugely significant — including conducting the orchestra on various occasions and being responsible for producing over 50 concerts.

Over the last twenty years he has been part of a foursome that has also gained a formidable reputation for its excellence — and Allan was particularly delighted that Jon Behncke, Martin Winter and Gary Peterson were once again at his side when he played in his last 'gig' on Strauss`s opera 'Salome'.

Time is right

He told 4BR: "The time is right now though. I feel extremely privileged to have been part of this section. In many ways it was a dream team — brilliant players each supporting each other. It has worked on all levels — musically and socially.

One of the great things has been the camaraderie — the ups and downs, the agreements and disagreements, the fun and laughter, and above all the incredibly serious music making.

I have such respect for these guys, and it has been a true honour to have played with them and to have been part of a great orchestra for such a period of time."

I have such respect for these guys, and it has been a true honour to have played with them and to have been part of a great orchestra for such a period of timeAllan Withington

New avenues

Allan revealed that his retirement will enable him to devote more time to other musical avenues of his career — including a return to the Bergen Philharmonic as a conductor in September for a trademark innovative theatre project.

"I am sad to leave"he said. "But the future is also so exciting as it will also enable Kirsten and I to spend a bit more time enjoying the sunshine at our home in south west France as well as developing a new era for the Conducting Summer School in 2023.

All that and there is plenty more I want to do in the brass band world."

        

