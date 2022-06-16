                 

Exmouth and Torquay contests back on the map

The two popular South West Brass Band Association contests return later this year.

Thursday, 16 June 2022

        

The South West Brass Band Association has announced that it will hold its popular Exmouth Festival of Brass on Saturday 3rd September.

It marks the return to the promotion of brass band events following the Covid-19 hiatus, and will also see the return of the SWBBA Annual Championships on Saturday 5th November.

Back on track

A spokesperson said: "SWBBA is back on track and now have these great events to look forward to in the remaining part of 2022."

The Exmouth Festival of Brass is scheduled for Saturday 3rd September at The Pavilion in Exmouth and will be open to 15 bands performing entertainment programmes.

The adjudicator is Sam Fisher, and competitors will also perform an outdoor concert in the adjacent Pavilion Gardens which always attracts a large and appreciative audience.

Annual Championships

In addition, the SWBBA Annual Championships will take place at The Riviera International Conference Centre, Torquay on Saturday 5th November.

There will be six sections: Open (Championship and Section 1), Section 2, Section 3, Section 4, Youth Band and Training Band. Non-contesting bands are invited to compete in Section 4.

The Schedule and Entry Forms for both events can be found on SWBBA's website: www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk

Citizen Kingdon

Meanwhile, the Association's Chairperson Ray Kingdon has recently been presented with a 'Citizen of the Year' award presented by the Rotary Club of South Molton.

The spokesperson added: "Ray has worked tirelessly over many years, not only for SWBBA and the West of England Brass Band Association (WEBBA), but at the same time with South Molton Town Band, with whom he has been a dedicated member and past Chairman for many decades."

        

