A decade of success to be celebrated at Riverside

There will be plenty of achievements to celebrate at Riverside Youth Band's forthcoming 10th anniversary concert

Celebrations will get underway for Port Glasgow-based Riverside Youth Band, as it prepares to mark its tenth anniversary in style.

The four-time Scottish youth champion will mark the milestone with a celebratory summer concert in Port Glasgow Community Campus on Friday, June 17th (7.30pm).

Taking part will be Riverside's Youth and Training bands, under the baton of MD Mark Good, as well as debutants Riverside Rookies, led by Laura Good, a new initiative that offers children the first steps in their music making journey.

World premiere

The evening will also include the world premiere of a new commission by composer, Alan Fernie. 'Tail o' the Bank' pays homage to the organisation's Inverclyde roots and will be accompanied by a new poem has been prepared for the occasion, as well as a short fanfare to open the concert.

Speaking to 4BR about the event, Mark Good said: "During Covid-19, Riverside worked hard to maintain momentum, and we saw our membership grow during that time.

Now we are delighted to be able to take to the concert platform again, especially in our tenth anniversary year. From pop tunes to club anthems and from film music to brass band repertoire new and familiar, the concert will include something for all tastes."

Busy spell

The celebrations come at a busy spell for the Inverclyde organisation. Members recently travelled to Perth to watch Black Dyke Band in concert action, whilst several players were part of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland as they took part in the European Youth Championships in Birmingham,

Following the latest concert the organisation will host its annual awards night and ceilidh on 24th June, celebrating the achievements of the past year.

The evening will also include the world premiere of a new commission by composer, Alan Fernie 4BR

Advertisement

Inclusive

Band Chairperson Duncan Galbraith commented: "From its formation Riverside Youth Band has offered a welcoming and inclusive place for young people from Inverclyde and beyond to develop their music making

The transformative effect of music is immense, and we are proud of the young people who have played a part in the success of the organisation.

He added: "Our anniversary gives us time to reflect but we won't be resting on our laurels; instead, we look forward to pressing ahead by inspiring even more young people on their way to what will hopefully be a lifetime of involvement in music."