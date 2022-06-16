Report & Results: 2022 Dutch Open Championships

Home town favourites Provinciale Brassband Groningen make light work to lead the prize winners at the Dutch Open.

Provinciale Brassband Groningen claimed the Dutch Open title after a keenly fought Low-Countries battle in the heart of their home city.

The event formed part of a successful Groningen Brass Experience Festival and was broadcast live through the Brasspass.tv platform and reported on by CU Brass on the day. It also featured a pre-event Gala Concert by London Brass.

Light work for Groningen

Groningen opened their 30 minute programme under MD Richard Visser with the choreographed 'Into the Light' by Philip Wilby, before principal cornet Robert Ernest provided an outstanding performance of Johan Dokter's evocative 'Awake Thou That Sleepest' to deservedly claim the 'Best Soloist' award.

The set was rounded off with a commanding account of Oliver Waespi's 'Other Lives' — skilfully capturing the intriguing themes inspired by 'Der Doppelganger', one of Franz Schubert's late songs which itself is a haunting memorial to things past and lost.

Speaking to 4BR, the band's spokesperson Wilbert Zwier said: "The band thoroughly enjoyed working on such a challenging programme — one we selected to really get back into shape with such important contests to come in the future."

He added: "The victory was also a memorable one as it was in front of our home audience and against such a strong field of rival bands. One of the judges wrote that they had "enjoyed the ride"and we really did!

It's just great to be back and the win gives us the foundation on which to work towards the National Championships as well as out next local concert."

Boost of confidence

It was a timely boost of confidence (that also came with a Prize money â‚¬1750 prize package) for the 2018 National champion as they look towards regaining that title in Utrecht later in the year.

Bold, secure and precise, they repelled the determined challenge of an inspired De Bazuin Oenkerk, with current Dutch National champion, Soli Brass a point further back in third.

De Bazuin Oenkerk set an impressive marker with their set which opened with Fredrick Schjelderup's neatly conceived 'Illusion' followed by the tender 'Hope' by Stijn Aertgeerts and the Harry Mortimer inspired tone poem test-piece, 'Dynasty' to close.

No double

There was to be no domestic 'Double' for National Champion Soli Brass, despite a thrilling 'Variations on an Enigma' performance to round off a set under MD Anne van den Berg that included 'Where Words Fail' by their euphonium player Geert Jan Krron and Lorne Barry's 'Credo'.

De Waldsang and the Belgian challenges of defending champion Festival Brass Band and Brassband Buizingen made up the top six in a contest that showcased an engaging variety of repertoire for the internal panel of judges to compare and contrast.

Goosebumps

Speaking before the announcement of the results, jury member Eirik Gjerdevik said that on "more than one occasion"the adjudicators experienced "goose bumps"as he congratulated the competitors on playing "that really impressed".

He felt the best bands "really pulled it off"with their repertoire selection and made special mention of the quality of band soloists and baritone players in particular who he said were "really something".

First Section:

In the First Section there was a clear victory for Belgian competitors Mercator Brass Band led by Tim de Masseneer.

It was the band's fourth win in their last five competitive outings stretching back to 2018 and gave them a huge confidence boost as they prepare for their appearance at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade in a month's time.

They secured the â‚¬1250 prize package with a set that opened with the choreographed arrangement of 'Crystal', originally written by Simon Dobson for seven trumpets but here cleverly realised to feature two antiphonal cornet sections each side of the central ensemble.

Romantic

They followed it with the 'Best Soloist' contribution of euphonium player Tom de Laet on the ornate romanticism of 'Kol Nidrei' by Max Bruch, before closing with an exciting account of 'Tallis Variations'.

Second place went to recently crowned French Open champion Brassband Amersfoort, with an eclectic mix that included an excellent soloist in Jord Sprut on 'Concerto for Marimba' and an exciting rendition of 'Land of the Long White Cloud'.

Oefening en Uitspanning took third place in the four band field from Brassband Heman.

Second Section:

There was also a commanding winner in the Second Section where Martini Brassband from Groningen led by the vastly experienced Rieks van der Velde secured the honours and â‚¬750 prize package.

Their classily performed set opened with 'Prelude & Chorale' by Stijn Roles, before their 'Best Soloist' award winner Marianne Groothof gave a tender rendition of 'Icicles' with the simplest of tuned percussion accompaniment.

They closed with the meaty roar of 'Lions of Legends' by Thierry Deleruyelle. The band will now look towards the World Music Contest in Kerkrade next month.

Second place when to German contenders Brassband Duren under MD Martin Schadlich. They showed their continued impressive development with a set that included the interesting own-choice test-piece, 'Introduction & Variations on Dies Irae' by Jan de Haan alongside 'Valaisia Variants' by Tom Davoren

De Bazuin Oenkerk B took third place in the four-band field from. Brassband Heman.

Music is the power

Speaking about the quality of playing in the First and Second Section, British tuba player Oren Marshall gave an informed and thoughtful appreciation of the wider aspects of performance consideration.

"The music is the power", he said. "All the bands sounded amazing, and at time it was difficult to decide."

He did though that "some bands really stood out", especially in being "adventurous in showing their strengths as musicians. That resonated."



The event proved to be a fine success as an inclusive part of the Groningen Brass Experience Festival.

Amarens Melchers from the organisers told 4BR that they had been delighted by the response and interest created — from the support in the excellent De Oosterpoort Concert Hall to the coverage provided by the live broadcast and online media coverage.

The 2023 Dutch Open will take place in Groningen on Saturday 10th June, with the organisers hoping that bands from the UK will also be attracted to enjoying the welcoming event.

Iwan Fox

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Angela Whelan; Eirik Gjerdevik

1. Provinciale Brassband Groningen (Richard Visser): 96

2. De Bazuin Oenkerk (Jaap Musschenga): 95

3. Soli Brass Leeuwarden (Anne van der Berg): 94

4. De WÃ¢ldsang Buitenpost (Rieks van der Velde): 92

5. Festival Brass Band Itegem (Steven Verhaert): 91

6. Brassband Buizingen (Michel Leveugle): 90

7. Amsterdam Brass (Paul van Gils): 89

8. Brassband Rijnmond (Chris Derikx): 88

Best Soloist: Robert Ernest (cornet) — Provinciale Brassband Groningen





First Section:

Adjudicators: Tijmen Botma; Matt Lewis; Oren Marshall

1. Mercator Brass Band (Tim de Masseneer): 92

2. Brassband Amersfoort (Vincent Verhage): 90

3. Oefening en Uitspanning (Anno Appelo): 88

4. Brassband Breukelen (Erik Kluin): 85

Best Soloist: Tom de Laet (euphonium) — Mercator Brass Band





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Tijmen Botma; Matt Lewis; Oren Marshall

1. Martini Brassband (Rieks van der Velde): 95

2. Brassband DÃ¼ren (Martin Schadlich): 89

3. De Bazuin Oenkerk B (Jan-Art Ponstein): 88

4. Brassband Heman (Geert Jan Kroon): 87

Best Soloist: Marianne Groothof (flugel) — Martini Brassband

Most innovative programme: Mercator Brass Band