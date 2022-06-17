Whit Friday contests gain daily herald

The return of the Whit Friday contests in Tameside brought a great deal of joy and media coverage in the local area...

The return of bands to the Tameside Whit Friday contests this year was greeted not just with delight by players and conductors, but also by the local community.

That was according to the Tameside Reporter, the local on-line newspaper for the area which devoted several pages in its June 16th edition to the events around its villages.

Much heralded

According to the report "thousands descended on nine locations"for "the much-heralded return".

Not only did the paper devote coverage and reproduce the results courtesy of 4BR on its pages but showcased the traditional Walk of Witness too.

Vietnam

There was also an article on the efforts of former Mossley music teacher Rachael Howarth who produced a social media video from Vietnam of pupils from 33 different international education group Nord Anglia Education schools who wished to be a part of the occasion by performing the classic march 'Slaidburn'.

To catch the coverage go to:

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/1040090402/28/