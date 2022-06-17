Don't sweat as the sun shines...

                 

*
News

Friday, 17 June 2022

        

The sun may well be cracking the flags at present, but now is the ideal opportunity to plan ahead to when the weather is a little less able to fry an egg on a cymbal, according to Lloyd Shipp of musicwearetc — the leading makers of band wear and apparel.

Ideal time

"Now's the ideal time to order,"he told 4BR. "The weather is brilliant, and the sun is shining, but we all know it may not quite be like that as we look towards the Autumn.

We have plenty of great deals on soft shell jackets, polo shirts, hoodies and much, much more, so why not get in touch now and let us sweat over getting your order in place and ready for you."

Pilling

Lloyd revealed that he has just delivered new soft shell jackets to Pilling Jubilee Band in the north west — and they were tested in 'ideal' conditions when they had to endure a bit of a downpour on a recent outside band performance.

"What a great band to deal with — and what a great bunch of people,"he said. "I did say that the jackets would be ideal for the usual weather in the north west but I didn't think they would be tested so soon! It certainly showed that they are ideal for all conditions."

Find out more:

To find out more go to: https://musicwearetc.co.uk/

        

