Bousfield and Lindberg in conversation

The great Christian Lindberg joins Ian Bousfield for one heck of a chat...

Trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield continues to explore a kaleidoscopic range of different topics through his 'Ian Bousfield Experience' podcasts.

The latest episode sees him link up with his great friend and fellow trombone superstar Christian Lindberg.

It's a brilliantly eclectic chat with the Swedish star — right from his cigarette smoking childhood and addition to The Beatles to the present day.

It's packed full of insight and humour — and some of the most sage advice about becoming an 'artist'.

