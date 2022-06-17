                 

*
banner

News

Bousfield and Lindberg in conversation

The great Christian Lindberg joins Ian Bousfield for one heck of a chat...

Bousfield
  Ian and Christian cover all sorts of topics...

Friday, 17 June 2022

        

Trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield continues to explore a kaleidoscopic range of different topics through his 'Ian Bousfield Experience' podcasts.

The latest episode sees him link up with his great friend and fellow trombone superstar Christian Lindberg.

Chat

It's a brilliantly eclectic chat with the Swedish star — right from his cigarette smoking childhood and addition to The Beatles to the present day.

It's packed full of insight and humour — and some of the most sage advice about becoming an 'artist'.

To enjoy:

All the podcasts can be enjoyed at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-ian-bousfield-experience/id1486081559

https://open.spotify.com/show/5AFDvT45aN1VpZBrr2kLUR

https://tunein.com/podcasts/Podcasts/The-Ian-Bousfield-Experience-p1270669/

Find out more:

To find out more about Ian go to:
https://www.ianbousfield.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bousfield

Bousfield and Lindberg in conversation

June 17 • The great Christian Lindberg joins Ian Bousfield for one heck of a chat...

Wobplay

Enjoy an audience with the ISB...

June 17 • You can now sit back and enjoy the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army in concert at London's Henry Wood Hall through the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Witney

The right Guy at Witney

June 17 • Guy James is the new Musical Director at Witney Town Band.

Musicwear

Don't sweat as the sun shines...

June 17 • Now's the ideal opportunity to plan ahead when the weather turns off the golden globe in the sky...

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver

June 16 • we are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join us hopefully able to cover kit and tuned. we rehearse on a wednesday in our own bandroom (no setting up every rehearsal). Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Linthwaite Band

June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top