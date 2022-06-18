Enjoy the beat in Eccles today

The semi-final and final of the Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition takes place in Eccles today — so why not go along and enjoy the music making.

Throughout the day the twelve semi-finalists will be assessed by the adjudication panel of Paul Hindmarsh and Dr David Thornton as they work on either 'Contest Music' by Wilfred Heaton or 'Essence of Time' by Peter Graham with the Hammonds Band.

Open to the public

The recent is open to the public at Eccles Town Hall with the first conductor taking to the rostrum at 11.00am.

Six conductors will go through to the public final later in the evening where they will lead Eccles Brough Band in concert (7.30pm).

This will also be held at Eccles Town Hall with the prizes supported by Yamaha announced around 9.15pm.

Global attraction

Speaking about the day, BBCA Chairperson James Holt commented: "It's fantastic that our competition is returning, and we were delighted to get a high-class field of entrants from around the globe.

I wish luck to the 12 that have got through. This is a really good opportunity for conductors to work with outstanding bands and get feedback from professionals in their field and I am sure it will be a great day for those involved."

The finalists:



Neil Brownless; Andrea Durante; Colum O'Shea; Ian Walshaw; Stuart Black; Kieron Howe; Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale; Alan Gifford; Davide Casafina; Carl-Emil Björklund; Boris Oppliger and Jack Capstaff

