4BR Brass Things Review...

Barnsley Brass June 18 • We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Eb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Harlow Brass Band June 17 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Linthwaite Band June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .