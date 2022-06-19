                 

*
banner

News

4BR Brass Things Review...

Jonathan Pippen takes a closer look at the latest Mercer & Barker bass trombone mouthpieces.

Jonathan Pippen
  Jonathan Pippen tales a closer look at Mercer & Barker bass trombone mouthpieces

Sunday, 19 June 2022

        

Its all about taking a closer look at the bass trombone mouthpieces from makers Mercer & Barker with Jonathan Pippen.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Finals

Swiss conductor claims BBCA prize

June 19 • The Swiss-Italian Boris Oppliger claims the Brass Band Conductor's Association title as the international language of brass band music making resonates in Eccles.

Jonathan Pippen

4BR Brass Things Review...

June 19 • Jonathan Pippen takes a closer look at the latest Mercer & Barker bass trombone mouthpieces.

Archive

Archive opinions sought

June 18 • Brass Bands England wishes to find out more about your opinions on how best to support and develop its Brass Band Archive.

bbca

Enjoy the beat in Eccles today

June 18 • The semi-final and final of the Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition takes place in Eccles today — so why not go along and enjoy the music making.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Vacancies »

Barnsley Brass

June 18 • We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Eb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Linthwaite Band

June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top