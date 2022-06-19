4BR Brass Things Review...

Its all about taking a closer look at the bass trombone mouthpieces from makers Mercer & Barker with Jonathan Pippen.
Jonathan Pippen takes a closer look at the latest Mercer & Barker bass trombone mouthpieces.
Its all about taking a closer look at the bass trombone mouthpieces from makers Mercer & Barker with Jonathan Pippen.
4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.Support us