National Youth Band to premiere Hyperlink

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will give the world premiere of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink' at the Royal College of Music.

  The concert will be conducted by Martyn Brabbins

Monday, 20 June 2022

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will present the world premiere of Peter Graham's latest major composition, 'Hyperlink' at a special 70th Anniversary Celebration Concert at the Royal College of Music in London in August.

Under the direction of Guest Conductor Martyn Brabbins, Music Director of English National Opera, the band will perform an eclectic programme entitled 'Nature, Places, and Celebration'.

Centrepiece

The centrepiece will be Peter Graham's work that will also be used as the set-test for the Championship Section final of the 2022 National Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

The band will also be joined by the renowned British soprano singer Nardus Williams who perform a selection of Cantelouble's beautiful 'Songs from the Auvergne'.

Concert:


National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Conductor: Martyn Brabbins
Soloist: Nardus Williams
Royal Academy of Music
Saturday 6th August (7.00pm)

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/70th-anniversary-celebration-concert-tickets-333693294627

        

