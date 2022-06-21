Mayoral support for Eagley

Not one but two mayors will be supporting the Eagley Band as they take to the stage in Bolton next month.

The Eagley Band will gain a mayoral seal of approval not once, but twice over as they prepare to put the final touches to their forthcoming Summer Concert in Bolton.

The Mayor of Bolton, Councillor Akhtar Zaman, and the Mayor of Horwich, Councillor Steven Chadwick, will be guests at the event at Bolton Town Hall on July 9th, as the band under MD, Chris Wormald is joined by a Community Choir and Community Band for the evening.

Support

The councillors have quickly become regular attendees to events featuring the First Section north west outfit.

Recently, Councillor Zaman joined them for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, whilst they also provided the musical accompaniment for the inauguration service of Councillor Chadwick as the new Mayor of Horwich.

He in turn nominated Eagley as one of the registered charities for his year in office, with the band now performing at a number of events throughout the next twelve months.