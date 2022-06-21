                 

Friary thanks to Stevens

Friary Brass has thanked Chairperson and player Nigel Stevens as he steps down from joint roles.

Friary
  Nigel was presented with a framed picture from the band

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

        

One of the leading figures in the rise of Friary Brass' rise to prominence over the past decade or more has stepped down from his joint playing and administrative role with the band.

After 19 years as a player and 11 as Chairperson, Nigel Stevens has taken the decision to concentrate his future banding activities to his roles as CEO of the Brass in Concert Championship, Director of Brass Bands England, and Executive Member of the European Brass Bands Association.

Presentation

A presentation was made to Nigel at Friary's recent AGM, where he took time to thank everyone in the organisation for their friendship and support.

In welcoming the new "excellent hands"of Chairperson Dave Wicks to the role, he added that it has been a "privilege"to work alongside MD Chris King and the management team as the band rose to contesting pre-eminence in the London & Southern Counties region and beyond, as well as gaining plaudits for its artistic and organisational outlook.

In response, the band thanked him for his expertise and dedication, as well as to Nigel's wife Sarah, who also played an integral administrative role over the years.

Nigel is an immensely hard act to follow. His dedication and breadth of view have been crucial to Friary's success over the past decade and moreFriary Brass

Dedication

New Chairperson, Dave Wicks told 4BR: "Nigel is an immensely hard act to follow. His dedication and breadth of view have been crucial to Friary's success over the past decade and more.

He leaves a band in fine musical and organisational shape, and I am looking forward to building on that success."

Nigel was presented with a framed montage of Friary memorabilia and was made Band President to mark his outstanding contribution.

        

