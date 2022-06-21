                 

Black Dyke keeps busy ahead of World Championship challenge

The Yorkshire Champion continues to make its musical travels ahead of its Kerkrade title assault.

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

        

Black Dyke continues to keep a busy international flavour to their concerts they prepare for their appearance at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade next month.

The band will follow up a concert at Ripon Cathedral this Thursday (23rd June) with the Lake Wobegon Band for the USA with a trip to Bridgwater on Saturday 25th June where they will perform at the town's St Mary's Church with a pinch of French toppings.

The concert in Ripon will help raise funds for Dementia Forward plus a number of other charitable organisations, whilst the Bridgwater appearance will see them feature works by Saint-Saens and Berlioz as well as a host of star soloists and plenty of roof raising excitement.

Looking forward

Speaking about the schedule, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "The return to concerts since the end Covid-19 restrictions has been a welcome and busy one for us, and these appearances at Ripon and Bridgwater are ones we are really looking forward too."

He added: "It's always great to share stage with friends from across the banding world and to help raise funds for such worthy causes, whilst the trip to Bridgwater is a particular favourite for the band where we receive such a special welcome and get to play in a quite fantastic acoustic."

Concerts:


Ripon Cathedral
Thursday 23rd June
7.30pm

Pay at door

St Mary's Church, Bridgwater
Saturday 25th June
7.30pm

Box Office: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/event/st-marys-church-

        

Black Dyke

