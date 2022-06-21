Black Dyke keeps busy ahead of World Championship challenge

The Yorkshire Champion continues to make its musical travels ahead of its Kerkrade title assault.

Black Dyke continues to keep a busy international flavour to their concerts they prepare for their appearance at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade next month.

The band will follow up a concert at Ripon Cathedral this Thursday (23rd June) with the Lake Wobegon Band for the USA with a trip to Bridgwater on Saturday 25th June where they will perform at the town's St Mary's Church with a pinch of French toppings.

The concert in Ripon will help raise funds for Dementia Forward plus a number of other charitable organisations, whilst the Bridgwater appearance will see them feature works by Saint-Saens and Berlioz as well as a host of star soloists and plenty of roof raising excitement.

Looking forward

Speaking about the schedule, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "The return to concerts since the end Covid-19 restrictions has been a welcome and busy one for us, and these appearances at Ripon and Bridgwater are ones we are really looking forward too."

He added: "It's always great to share stage with friends from across the banding world and to help raise funds for such worthy causes, whilst the trip to Bridgwater is a particular favourite for the band where we receive such a special welcome and get to play in a quite fantastic acoustic."

Concerts:



Ripon Cathedral

Thursday 23rd June

7.30pm

Pay at door

St Mary's Church, Bridgwater

Saturday 25th June

7.30pm

Box Office: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/event/st-marys-church-

