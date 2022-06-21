Black Dyke keeps busy ahead of World Championship challenge

Black Dyke continues to keep a busy international flavour to their concerts they prepare for their appearance at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade next month.
The band will follow up a concert at Ripon Cathedral this Thursday (23rd June) with the Lake Wobegon Band for the USA with a trip to Bridgwater on Saturday 25th June where they will perform at the town's St Mary's Church with a pinch of French toppings.
The concert in Ripon will help raise funds for Dementia Forward plus a number of other charitable organisations, whilst the Bridgwater appearance will see them feature works by Saint-Saens and Berlioz as well as a host of star soloists and plenty of roof raising excitement.
Looking forward
Speaking about the schedule, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "The return to concerts since the end Covid-19 restrictions has been a welcome and busy one for us, and these appearances at Ripon and Bridgwater are ones we are really looking forward too."
He added: "It's always great to share stage with friends from across the banding world and to help raise funds for such worthy causes, whilst the trip to Bridgwater is a particular favourite for the band where we receive such a special welcome and get to play in a quite fantastic acoustic."
Concerts:
Ripon Cathedral
Thursday 23rd June
7.30pm
Pay at door
St Mary's Church, Bridgwater
Saturday 25th June
7.30pm
Box Office: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/event/st-marys-church-