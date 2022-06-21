                 

Warwick keeps the buzz word on lips around the world

The makers of the pBuzz instruments continues to make a high profile mark across the music industry.

Warwick
  The instruments continue to make a worldwide mark (image: Matt Horwood)

Tuesday, 21 June 2022

        

Warwick Music Group continues to make a major impression on the worldwide musical business sector.

It follows the recent announcement that the makers of the award-winning range of pBuzz plastic instruments were involved in the launch of an innovative social enterprise partnership in Wales.

It secured a £500k contract as part of a new purchasing system put in place by the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association to ensure that a new National Music Service will ensure that every child in Wales is able to benefit from music education.

Watching

Speaking there, Steve Greenall, Chief Executive of Warwick Music Group, said: "Research studies demonstrate that outcomes for children will improve substantially when they have access to high quality creative subjects. This project is a blueprint that the music education world is watching with keen interest".

It seems the eyes of the music business world were watching, with the news picked up by the influential NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) weekly news publication, 'Weekly Beat'.

104 countries

The article published by 4BR was sent to NAMM's 10,300 members located in 104 different countries — representatives of businesses who help generate over $17 billion worth of music products.

The pBuzz range was recently shown at the massive NAMM Show in Annaheim, California, the largest in the world, which attracted nearly 50,000 industry visitors.

        

