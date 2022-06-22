Gloucestershire Constabulary nab their man

The Band of the Gloucestershire Constabulary has announced the appointment of the experienced Colin Hogg ARCM FVCM as their new Director of Music.
Colin started his musical career as a cornet player before going to the Royal Military School of Music at Kneller Hall where he qualified as an Army Bandmaster.
He has since also enjoyed a fine civilian conducting career in South Wales, Forest of Dean, South West and the Midlands.
Excited
Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson Dave Robinson told 4BR: "Colin has already shown his professionalism and conducting ability combined with a great sense of fun. We are really excited about working with him."