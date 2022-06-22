New resident at UNISON Kinneil

Paul McKelvie has been appointed Resident Conductor at UNISON Kinneil Band.

UNISON Kinneil Band has announced the appointment of Paul McKelvie OBE as their new Resident Conductor. He will work closely with Musical Director Raymond Tennant.

Hugely experienced as both a player and conductor in his own right, Paul has enjoyed success with the likes of Clackmannan District Band where he helped them to the Scottish First Section title and promotion to the Championship Section.

He most recently helped Lochgelly Band also return to Championship Section status.

Impressed

Speaking about the new appointment he said: "I'm really looking forward to working with Kinneil in this role. The band has a tremendous heritage and spirit.

I've been impressed with the musicianship shown and I'm relishing the opportunity to work alongside Raymond."