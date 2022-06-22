                 

*
banner

News

Bousfield to give BBE Conference Keynote speech

The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will give the keynote speech at the annual Brass Bands England Conference later this year.

Bousfield
  Ian Bousfield will give the keynote address at the Conference

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

Brass Bands England has launched a special 'Early Bird' booking scheme to help encourage people to attend its BBE Conference later in the year.

The hybrid event on Saturday 22nd October at the LifeCentre in Sale, Greater Manchester will enable people to participate in person or on-line, with a host of attractions, workshops and presentations on offer.

Ian Bousfield

The theme this year is 'Banding for Life' and will see a keynote presentation made by the internationally acclaimed trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield.

Delegates will also be able to participate in a selection of workshops and presentations ranging from the teaching of children with hearing disabilities to audience diversification and Climate Change.

The day will end with a panel discussion addressing the question: What challenges do we face encouraging 'Banding for Life'?

Early bird

Early-bird booking is now available only for Brass Bands England Members. For a limited time only, tickets are available at a discounted price of just £5, which includes a full day of sessions, lunch and refreshments.

Early-bird rate expires on Friday 12th August, when Non-Member tickets and Digital Passes will also be available to purchase.

Speaking about the event, Sarah Baumann, BBE's Education &d Development Manager commented: "This year's in-person conference will provide the chance to convene, network, and discuss some of the issues most important to our sector."

Positive change

BBE CEO, Kenny Crookston added: "This event provides us all with an opportunity to input into the future of banding by setting priorities, promoting positive change and learning from each other.

It's vital that we work together and learn from each other to ensure that 'banding for life' continues to be an option for a diverse range of people across the country. I hope that as many bands as possible will make it a priority to attend and to share their own experiences."

This event provides us all with an opportunity to input into the future of banding by setting priorities, promoting positive change and learning from each otherBBE, CEO, Kenny Crookston.

Conference

The LifeCentre is a modern community and conference centre south of Manchester, well equipped with accessible facilities. There will also be live BSL Interpreting in the main hall.

Rooms4Groups have the option to reserve a hotel room at nearby Cresta Court Hotel when you purchase your early-bird ticket.

For those who would like to be involved in this year's conference but can't be there in-person, tickets for a Digital Pass to view the Conference live-stream and session recordings delivered by BrassPass.tv will be available to purchase in August, alongside Non-Members in-person tickets.

You can book your early-bird ticket on the Brass Bands England website.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

June 22 • The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

Skelmersdale

Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

June 22 • Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Bousfield

Bousfield to give BBE Conference Keynote speech

June 22 • The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will give the keynote speech at the annual Brass Bands England Conference later this year.

Lake Wobegon

American visitors enjoy all things great and small

June 22 • The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Guardsman Neil Downes Memorial Concert

Saturday 25 June • Droylsden WMC. John Street Club. Droylsden M43 6UB

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

June 22 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Harlow Brass Band

June 21 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 21 • Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening.. The band is looking for cornet players to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top