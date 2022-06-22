Trio of new signings at Brighouse & Rastrick

The West Riding band welcomes three new players to the ranks.

The West Riding band welcomes cornet players Alicia Davis and Nick Hamlett, as well as BBb tuba James Brooks.

Alicia joins on repiano from WFEL Fairey. The RNCM student is a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and of Elland Silver Band. She is currently being tutored by Dr Roger Webster and Richard Marshall.

Alicia is joined by Nick Hamlett on solo cornet. A Masters graduate in Performance Studies, he is a former member of Sellers International, Rothwell Temperance and Grimethorpe, and has recently enjoyed a tenure as principal cornet of Crofton Band.

Meanwhile, the tuba team is enhanced by the signing of James Brooks. Having started playing at Diggle Band he went on to Dobcross before making the move to BBb tuba during 11 enjoyable years at Oldham Band (Lees).

Speaking about the latest additions to the ranks, a Brighouse & Rastrick spokesperson told 4BR: "These signings will bolster our ranks as we prepare for some upcoming projects and our assault on the major championships in the Autumn and beyond. We welcome them to West Riding."