Transatlantic connections for Grimethorpe

Composer Johan de Meij and Lake Wobegon are the latest worldwide musical connections made by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is enjoying meeting brass band friends from both the USA and Europe at present.

de Meij

The band recently recorded a new CD of the music of Johan de Meij, the Dutch composer who wrote 'Extreme Makeover', one of the most popular set-works for the European Championships.

They worked under his direction to record several of his compositions, including his early 'Sinfonietta No 1' and three movements from his epic 'Lord of the Rings' Symphony.

He also took the opportunity to play euphonium in an arrangement of the famous 'The Pearl Fishers' duet by Bizet which he arranged to also feature harp accompaniment.

Fantastic

Speaking about the collaboration he said: "It has been an absolute delight to work with Grimethorpe. The players are fantastic and are very passionate about what they do. They were super motivated to get the best results out of the recording.

It was a fantastic experience, and it was the very first time in my 45-year career that I've conducted a British brass band. I will never forget it."

Lake Wobegon

Meanwhile, this weekend the band hosts Lake Wobegon Brass Band from the USA in a special concert at Pontefract Town Hall (Sunday 26th June — 3.00pm)

The concert will feature the world premiere of 'Handsel Overture' by Grimethorpe's International Composer in Association, Jack Stamp.

Jack, who is also a member of Lake Wobegon Band will conduct the premiere himself — bringing to fruition a project that first started over three years ago.

Thrill

Lake Wobegon MD, Michael Halstenson, told 4BR: "We have been huge admirers of Grimethorpe Colliery Band for so many years, so you can imagine the thrill this concert gives us in sharing a stage with them.

It promised to be a wonderful occasion of music making and fellowship that will last in our memories forever."

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased from the Grimethorpe Band website at:

https://grimethorpeband.co.uk/product/pontefract-town-hall/