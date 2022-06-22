                 

*
banner

News

Tom Hutchinson talks ABC...

The Cory star talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps which he now endorses and puts his name to...

Heavy bottom caps
  The new ABC caps are endorsed by Cory's Tom Hutchinson

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

Tom Hutchinson talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps (ABC) that he has helped develop with Chris Waters and the engineers at Ray Farr Flugels.

Endorsed and printed with his name the ABC updates the standard Bottom Valve Cap which has proved so popular around the banding world.

As Tom says: "The ABC allows the brass player to choose between four different weight options.

Each combination of weight gives a different sound, depth and tone, allowing the player to adapt to whichever style necessary. The extra weight gives greater stability in all ranges, helps the player produce more centred notes and improves production and control."

To find out more go to: https://heavybottomcaps.co.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Heavy bottom caps

Tom Hutchinson talks ABC...

June 22 • The Cory star talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps which he now endorses and puts his name to...

Grimethorep

Transatlantic connections for Grimethorpe

June 22 • Composer Johan de Meij and Lake Wobegon are the latest worldwide musical connections made by Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Brighouse

Trio of new signings at Brighouse & Rastrick

June 22 • The West Riding band welcomes three new players to the ranks.

Foden

Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

June 22 • The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Mereside Brass - Comberbach Village Fete

Saturday 25 June • Comberbach school. Mather Drive CW9 6BG CW9 6BG

Vacancies »

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, needs a new principal cornet. The person must be not only an excellent player, but able to lead the cornet section and be committed to the core values of the band: teamwork and enjoyment.

Thundersley Brass Band

June 22 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: . PRINCIPAL CORNET . BBb BASS . to assist with concerts over the next few months and complete our line-up on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band

Pro Cards »

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top