Tom Hutchinson talks ABC...

The Cory star talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps which he now endorses and puts his name to...

Tom Hutchinson talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps (ABC) that he has helped develop with Chris Waters and the engineers at Ray Farr Flugels.

Endorsed and printed with his name the ABC updates the standard Bottom Valve Cap which has proved so popular around the banding world.

As Tom says: "The ABC allows the brass player to choose between four different weight options.

Each combination of weight gives a different sound, depth and tone, allowing the player to adapt to whichever style necessary. The extra weight gives greater stability in all ranges, helps the player produce more centred notes and improves production and control."

To find out more go to: https://heavybottomcaps.co.uk/