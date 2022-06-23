Music streams start to trickle

                 

A new report from market research firm Kantar has found that over 1 million music streaming subscriptions have been cancelled in the UK in the first quarter of 2022.

It comes at a time when many people are feeling the effects of a cost-of-living crisis, with 37% of those cited saying their decision was based on saving money. The figure is 4% up from last year.

Drop

The report looked at the figures of the leading subscription services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, deezer and Pandora.

It found a drop in the total number of individuals with access to at least one music subscription was now at 39.5% — down from 43.6% at the start of 2020.

It was stated that it includes 600,000 fewer under 35s who have access to a music subscription compared to the previous year — dropping to 53.5%, and with students who have access, dropping from 67% to 59%.

Stalled

During Covid-19 there was a surge in general subscription services take up, with major players such as Netflix reporting record demand.

However, although at least 58% of Britain's homes still having at last one paid streaming service, growth in the sector has stalled, with Kantar reporting that the early months of 2022 saw the lowest ever rate of new subscribers.

It was reported that 1.51 million television and film services were also cancelled during the first quarter of 2022.

Difficult time

The news come at a difficult time for the music industry as a whole, with the prospect of burgeoning demand for post-Covid-19 live performance also hit as people make financial savings to their disposable income.

Royalties paid from concert performances also fell almost 30% in 2021, with revenues not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

However, better reporting and processing of performance data has still enabled PRS for Music collect over £777 million in royalties to be paid to performers, composers and artists.

        

