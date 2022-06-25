                 

*
banner

News

Wychavon looks to build on waiting list

Demand exceeds supply in the top flight for Wychavon, but organisers still want to attract more competitors for other sections.

wYCHAVON
  The event takes place at the De Montfort High School in Evesham on Saturday 29th October

Saturday, 25 June 2022

        

The organisers of the Wychavon Festival of Brass have informed 4BR that the response from bands wishing to enter the Championships Section of its event has been such that a waiting list for any further enquiries has been created.

It takes place at the De Montfort High School in Evesham on Saturday 29th October, with competitive sections from Championship to Fourth.

The Festival returned after its enforced Covid-19 break last year and has already built on its success.

The popularity of the entertainment format contests has been maintained by the link to the British Open Championships, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining an invitation to compete at the Spring Festival.

Still time to enter

Entries to the other four competitive sections has also been encouraging, although there is still time to enter.

The organisers are hoping that the combination of generous prize money, relaxed registration rules and a great atmosphere will persuade bands to fill up the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

Get in touch

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson told 4BR: "The Championship Section response has been amazing, but we are still able to accommodate bands elsewhere. We would love to welcome more unregistered, training and community bands and youth bands too, so please get in touch."

The closing date for entries this year is September 9th.

Further information:

Entry forms and information:

Entry forms and fees available on the website: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk

For further information contact Val Trim at: trimvalerie@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBC Young Musician of the Year

Brass band talent reaches category finals of BBC Young Musician of the Year

June 25 • Five talented young brass band musicians have reached the Brass and Percussion Category Finals of the flagship BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke join Pyramid best sellers at Glastonbury

June 25 • Yorkshire champion to take to the famous Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

Mining

Bold as Brass offers great day out in Wakefield

June 25 • Get along to the National Coal Mining Museum for England to day to enjoy the great brass band music making.

wYCHAVON

Wychavon looks to build on waiting list

June 25 • Demand exceeds supply in the top flight for Wychavon, but organisers still want to attract more competitors for other sections.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Mereside Brass - Comberbach Village Fete

Saturday 25 June • Comberbach school. Mather Drive CW9 6BG CW9 6BG

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

The Egham Band Youth Brass Project

June 22 • The Egham Band Youth Brass Project are looking for a new Brass Teacher to deliver whole class music tuition to primary schools in and around Egham.

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top