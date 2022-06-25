Wychavon looks to build on waiting list

Demand exceeds supply in the top flight for Wychavon, but organisers still want to attract more competitors for other sections.

The organisers of the Wychavon Festival of Brass have informed 4BR that the response from bands wishing to enter the Championships Section of its event has been such that a waiting list for any further enquiries has been created.

It takes place at the De Montfort High School in Evesham on Saturday 29th October, with competitive sections from Championship to Fourth.

The Festival returned after its enforced Covid-19 break last year and has already built on its success.

The popularity of the entertainment format contests has been maintained by the link to the British Open Championships, with the highest placed qualifying band gaining an invitation to compete at the Spring Festival.

Still time to enter

Entries to the other four competitive sections has also been encouraging, although there is still time to enter.

The organisers are hoping that the combination of generous prize money, relaxed registration rules and a great atmosphere will persuade bands to fill up the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

Get in touch

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson told 4BR: "The Championship Section response has been amazing, but we are still able to accommodate bands elsewhere. We would love to welcome more unregistered, training and community bands and youth bands too, so please get in touch."

The closing date for entries this year is September 9th.

Further information:

Entry forms and information:

Entry forms and fees available on the website: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk

For further information contact Val Trim at: trimvalerie@gmail.com