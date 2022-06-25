Bold as Brass offers great day out in Wakefield

Get along to the National Coal Mining Museum for England to day to enjoy the great brass band music making.

If you are anywhere near in Wakefield west Yorkshire today, the why not enjoy a great mix of industrial heritage and brass banding.

Saturday (25th June) sees the Bold as Brass contest take place at the National Coal Mining Museum for England — a partnership between the museum and Brass Bands England that will feature six bands, each performing a six minute performance in the marching arena, followed by a 20-minute entertainment set.

The contest aims to celebrate the historic link between mining and brass bands, whilst showcasing the vibrancy of modern banding.

The event also forms part of a great day out for performers and public alike, with care taken to make sure the day is family-friendly and an entertaining experience for all.

Free

The museum site will be open from 10.00am with attractions including underground tours, blacksmith demonstrations producing musical souvenirs, a playground, train and sandpit.

The first band performance from Enderby Youth Band will begin at noon, and you can enjoy the music making by having a drink as well as a bite to eat at the Twisted Kitchen which will serve steak, burgers, and Caribbean cooking in addition to the museum's own cafÃ©.

Audience vote

An artist will work on a traditional painted silk Miners' Banner banner and you can put your thoughts into the design.

Music judges and a separate entertainment judge will decide on the winners, and the general public will have their say in a public vote for a People's Choice Award. The awards are scheduled to be announced at 4.30pm.

In the event of wet weather, the Museum's conference venue will be used so the fun can carry on in the dry.

Entry to the museum and the contest is free.

More information:

For further information go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news21062022-1405/bold-brass-offers-great-day-out-weekend