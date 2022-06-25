                 

Brass band talent reaches category finals of BBC Young Musician of the Year

Five talented young brass band musicians have reached the Brass and Percussion Category Finals of the flagship BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

BBC Young Musician of the Year
  The category finals take place in July

Saturday, 25 June 2022

        

Five talented players with connections to the brass band movement will compete in the category finals of the 2022 BBC Young Musician of the Year.

Brass trio

17-year-old Florence Wilson-Toy and Phoebe Mallinson aged 16, will join 18 year old Sasha Carter to perform on trumpet in the Brass Final, whilst Jordan Ashman, aged 17 and 18-year-old George Garnett will compete in the Percussion Final.

Florence is in her first year of sixth form at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester and has played flugel with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain alongside fellow Chetham's student Phoebe, who is a product of the City of Bradford Band organisation.

Florence combines her studies with outreach projects working with charities such as Turtle Song, part of English Touring Opera, who bring music, song writing, movement and singing to people with dementia.

After completing her GCSE's and A levels, Phoebe hopes to join one of the leading conservatoires to further her studies in music performance.

Sasha is also a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and will begin his studies at the Royal Academy of Music in September.

Percussion duo

Meanwhile, the Youth Brass 2000 duo of Jordan Ashman and George Garnett will perform in the Percussion Final.

They are well known to brass band audiences for being part of a sparkling 'Sing, Sing, Sing' routine playing on bar-stools that has been an integral part of the band's winning entertainment programmes over the last couple of years.

Jordan has been the principal percussionist of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and attends the Royal College of Music Junior Department, whilst George is in his third year also at the RCM's Junior Department and has accepted a scholarship to continue his studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

Past winners of the overall BBC Young Musician of the Year title with brass band connections include trombonists Michael Hext and Peter Moore and percussionist Adrian Spillett.

The Brass Category Final takes place at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden on Friday 8th July with the Percussion Final on Saturday 9th July.

Everyone at the National Youth Band is thrilled to hear the news, and our congratulations go to all the young players in reaching the category finalsDr Robert Childs

Congratulations

Speaking about the achievements, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning, Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "Everyone at the National Youth Band is thrilled to hear the news, and our congratulations go to all the young players in reaching the category finals.

I know how high the standard of performance is at this level and their families and their bands must be incredibly proud of their achievements. We certainly are at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain that these wonderfully talented performers will represent the brass band movement at such a prestigious event."

Meanwhile, Youth Brass 2000 spokesperson Don Collins added: "This is fantastic news for everyone and especially Jordan and George who have been such a part in our success over the last few years. They have been so committed to us and we are delighted for them."

        

