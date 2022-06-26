Carry on Camping anyone?

Why not enjoy some great fun and music making at the Uni-Brass Band Camp? There's still time to book your place.

There is less than a week to go before applications close to take part in this year's Uni-Brass Band Camp.

Participants will enjoy sectionals, full band rehearsals, and other musical and social activities with the team that includes returning Band Camp participants and some new faces.

Thornton lead

David Thornton returns as the course's Musical Director to shape the week's musical progress and direct the 'National Universities Brass Band' in concerts and informal performances across Sheffield. He will also lead the euphonium and baritone section.

Also on hand will be Brett Baker (trombones), Stephanie Binns (cornets), Anna Hughes-Williams (cornets) Jonathan Bates (horns and flugels), Steve Jones (percussion) and Helen Minshall (basses).

Find out more and book

Performances include playing at Sheffield Cathedral, Buxton Gardens and Chapeltown all nearby to the camp site.

Book now at: unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp