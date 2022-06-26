Carry on Camping anyone?

There is less than a week to go before applications close to take part in this year's Uni-Brass Band Camp.
Participants will enjoy sectionals, full band rehearsals, and other musical and social activities with the team that includes returning Band Camp participants and some new faces.
Thornton lead
David Thornton returns as the course's Musical Director to shape the week's musical progress and direct the 'National Universities Brass Band' in concerts and informal performances across Sheffield. He will also lead the euphonium and baritone section.
Also on hand will be Brett Baker (trombones), Stephanie Binns (cornets), Anna Hughes-Williams (cornets) Jonathan Bates (horns and flugels), Steve Jones (percussion) and Helen Minshall (basses).
Performances include playing at Sheffield Cathedral, Buxton Gardens and Chapeltown all nearby to the camp site.
Book now at: unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp