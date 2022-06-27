                 

News

Report & Result: 2022 Morley March & Hymn Tune

Skelmanthorpe make it a clean sweep in Morley to return in style to march and hymn tune honours.

Skelmathorpe
  Skelmanthorpe Band celebrate their clean sweep at Morley

Monday, 27 June 2022

        

The popular Morley March & Hymn Tune contest returned after its enforced Covid-19 absence to offer a warm welcome on a blustery day in West Yorkshire.

There was plenty of fine music making on show too, led by Skelmanthorpe, who retained the title they won in 2019 under the baton of MD, Martin Heartfield.

Fine day

It was the band's third victory overall in the contest that started in 2007, with their dominant performances of the road march, 'Royal Trophy', plus contest march, 'The President' and hymn tune 'Prelude on Lavenham' securing a clean sweep of the trophies and over £800 in prize money.

To roundoff the a fine day, the band's flugel player Rebecca Abernathy took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Speaking to 4BR, MD, Martin Heartfield said: "I'm delighted. These are great events, so well run and organised. The weather held up and the band was on super form. It's another boost for us on our return after Covid-19 with plenty of great projects to look forward to these are exciting times for the band."

Awards

2018 champion Yorkshire Imperial was runner-up, as well as taking the 'Best First Section' prize to boost their winnings by over £400, with seven-time former champion Marsden Silver in third.

Section awards and prize money also went to Uppermill and Tingley, with Tewit Youth picking up £240 for their efforts.

A spokesperson for the event organisers told 4BR: "It's been great to be back and our thanks go to the bands that took part. We hope that we get even more entrants next year as we offer a great day out and a generous fund to go with the trophies."

Result:


Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Jack Capstaff; Keith Marsden
Contest March/Hymn Total = Total

1. Skelmanthorpe: 90/92 = 182
2. Yorkshire Imperial: 88/88 = 176
3. Marsden Silver Prize: 85/90 = 175
4. Uppermill: 82/85 = 167
5. Tewit Silver: 83/83 = 166
6. Kippax: 84/81 = 165
7. Tewit Youth: 81/78 = 159
8. Tingley: 80/76 = 156

Best First Section Band: Yorkshire Imperial
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Fourth Section Band: Tingley
Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth

Best Contest March: Skelmanthorpe
Best Hymn Tune: Skelmanthorpe
Best Foot March: Skelmanthorpe

Best Deportment (Open): Tewit Youth
Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth

Best Instrumentalist: Rebecca Abernathy (Skelmanthorpe)

        

