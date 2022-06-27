The death has been announced of former Cooperation band player Craig Anderson.

The cooperation band has informed 4BR of its overwhelming sense of sadness following the news of the sudden death of former player Craig Anderson.

Craig joined 'The Co' as a teenager whilst his late father Davy Anderson, a highly respected soprano player, was with the band.

During his playing career Craig was admired for his fearless musicianship on horn, flugel and just about every cornet position in the band.

Respected

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Craig was a huge character and personality, well known, loved and respected by the whole of the banding movement across Scotland and beyond. He formed lifelong friendships with people wherever he went."

They added: "Although work and family commitments in recent years meant we didn't see Craig so often he was always willing to step in and dep whenever he could. The news has shocked everyone.

The thoughts are very much with Karen and Craig's daughters and the whole family at this time."