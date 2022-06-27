                 

*
banner

News

Death of Craig Anderson

The death has been announced of former Cooperation band player Craig Anderson.

cooperation
  Craig Anderson was a valued member of the band for many years

Monday, 27 June 2022

        

The cooperation band has informed 4BR of its overwhelming sense of sadness following the news of the sudden death of former player Craig Anderson.

Craig joined 'The Co' as a teenager whilst his late father Davy Anderson, a highly respected soprano player, was with the band.

During his playing career Craig was admired for his fearless musicianship on horn, flugel and just about every cornet position in the band.

Respected

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Craig was a huge character and personality, well known, loved and respected by the whole of the banding movement across Scotland and beyond. He formed lifelong friendships with people wherever he went."

They added: "Although work and family commitments in recent years meant we didn't see Craig so often he was always willing to step in and dep whenever he could. The news has shocked everyone.

The thoughts are very much with Karen and Craig's daughters and the whole family at this time."

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National plan

Government announces update to English Music Plan for Education

June 27 • Time and money are earmarked to ensure that music has the power to change children's lives in England.

cooperation

Death of Craig Anderson

June 27 • The death has been announced of former Cooperation band player Craig Anderson.

Skelmathorpe

Report & Result: 2022 Morley March & Hymn Tune

June 27 • Skelmanthorpe make it a clean sweep in Morley to return in style to march and hymn tune honours.

aDAM cOOK

Cooke lead ends at WFEL Fairey

June 27 • WFEL Fairey take decision to end musical partnership with Adam Cooke as they announce Swiss lead for British Open.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - David Morris World Champion Whistler

Saturday 2 July • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

June 27 • We are a friendly 4th section Band, based in Huddersfield, currently looking for front row cornet players and a percussionist.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top