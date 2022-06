Black Dyke will hold an open rehearsal ahead of their trip to Kerkrade for the World Music Contest Championship.

Fresh from their performance at the iconic Glastonbury Festival, Black Dyke will now focus their competitive attention on their forthcoming appearance at the World Music Contest Championship in Kerkrade next month.

The band will hope to return to Queensbury crowned World Champion and will showcase their preparations at an open rehearsal at Morley Town Hall on Tuesday 5th July starting promptly at 8.00pm.

Admission is free as the band will perform music from their own choice programme.