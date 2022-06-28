                 

News

Report & Result: 2022 Bold as Brass Contest

Shirland Miners Welfare enjoy the holiday spirit to claim Bold as Brass title in Wakefield

Bold As Brass
  The day was full of great musical entertainment

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

        

The new competition partnership between the National Coal Mining Museum for England and Brass Bands England attracted both entertaining bands and an enthusiastic audience to the former Caphouse Colliery in Overton near Wakefield on the weekend.

Historic link

Celebrating the historic link between the mining industry and banding movement that stretches back over 150 years, it saw six competitors provide a wide variety of musical styles as the former colliery site was packed close to capacity with well over 700 visitors.

In the end it was Shirland Miners Welfare that claimed the overall honours in fine fashion under the baton of MD, Lynden Cooper.

Not only did their become the first winners of the Bold as Brass Contest title and Miner's Lamp trophy, but they also took the awards for providing the 'Most Entertaining Performance', 'Best Musical Performance' and 'Best Solo or Group Feature'.

In addition they also won the separate 'Best March Presentation' prize with their performance of Kenneth Alford's 'On the Quarterdeck'.

Holiday set

Following that performance the Second Section Midland band headed to the main stage area to open their 'Holidays' set with the up tempo march 'Rainbow Pier' followed by the wonderful trip of Lizzie Lumbley, Jocelyn Trow and Izzy Owen leading the way in 'Mr Sandman' to claim the 'Best Solo/Group' prize.

A touch of Freddie Mercury fun with 'Seaside Rendezvous' then led into 'Under the Boardwalk' featuring flugel and tuba duo Dave Hill and Jack Newbury, before the nautical sounds of 'The Wellerman' led in the fizz of 'Valero' to close a packed 20 minute programme.

Great contest

"What a great contest idea and what a great family day," MD, Lynden Cooper said when speaking to 4BR. "I have to admit that it was something of a welcome coincidence that our programme was played out on a stage that celebrated the Miners fortnight beach holidays, but we'll take that!"

He added: "The band has battled through Covid-19, and we are now in a great position after promoting several our fantastic youngsters from our Training Band up into the senior band.

A day like this makes it all worthwhile — and to win so many prizes has given us all a huge boost for the rest of what we hope will be a busy and successful year."

And that future also includes attracting a new batch of youngsters to join the ranks, as Lynden added: "We are very proud of the pathway we have put in place to encourage youngsters to come along and play with us — and with that the aim to get them eventually through to our senior band.

So, if anyone wants to find out more, please get in touch or simply come along to us on a Thursday night."

Format

The format of the contest saw bands able to give a short 6-minute performance of any repertoire they liked in the 'march zone', before walking up to the entertainment zone to give their 20-minute performance.

March adjudicator Matt Ryan later spoke of his pleasure at hearing so much great playing from each of the competing bands.

Dodworth Colliery claimed the 'People's Prize' voted for by the audience, as well as that for 'Best 3rd/4th Section Band', whilst Enderby Youth claimed the 'Best Youth Band' and 'Best March Solo' prizes, with Matt taking the opportunity to commend them on their full sound.

Deck chair premium

Speaking about the day a BBE spokesperson said: "The entertainment set proved particularly popular — to the point that deckchairs were at a premium!

The beer tent was also in full flow, the 'Twisted Kitchen' food van was consistently busy and the fantastic blacksmiths making musical souvenirs were great."

They added: "Our thanks go to the adjudicator team of Sheila Allen, one of BBE's Brass Foundations Specialists for looking at the music, and Martin, one of the Museum's ex-miner guides, who was in charge of entertainment.

Both commented on what an enjoyable afternoon they had with every band helping make a great atmosphere."

The band has battled through Covid-19, and we are now in a great position after promoting several our fantastic youngsters from our Training Band up into the senior bandLynden Cooper

Result:

Adjudicators: Matt Ryan/Sheila Allen/Martin
March/Entertainment/Music = Total

1. Shirland Miners Welfare: 1/1/1 = 3
2. Bedford: 2/3/4 = 9
3. Dodworth Colliery: 4/2/3 = 9
4. Dinnington Colliery: 3/5/2 = 10
5. Enderby Youth: 6/4/5 = 15
6. Enderby Concert: 5/6/6 = 17

Prizes:
Overall Champion: Shirland Miners Welfare
People's Prize: Dodworth Colliery

Most Entertaining Performance: Shirland Miners Welfare
Best Musical Performance: Shirland Miners Welfare
Best March Presentation: Shirland Miners Welfare
Best Solo or Group Feature: Shirland Miners Welfare

Best Overall Third/Fourth Section Band: Dodworth Colliery
Best Youth Band: Enderby Youth
Best March Solo: Enderby Youth Bass Section

        

