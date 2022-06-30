                 

News

Lancashire's seaside rendezvous

There is a fantastic weekend of music making on show at Lytham St Anne's Bandstand next month — and your band can be a part of it.

Bandstand
  There is also still a chance to take part on the weekend

Thursday, 30 June 2022

        

Lancashire Music Hub's 'Brass at the Seaside' returns to Lytham St Anne's Bandstand next month when a series of free performances will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th July.

Free schedule

In addition to the free bandstand schedule, a Gala Concert will be held on Saturday evening where Lancashire Youth Brass Band and St Helens Youth Brass Band join forces at St Thomas' Church.

In addition, there will also be a series of fun, family friendly activities to give people the opportunity to try a brass instrument and find out more about musical opportunities in Lancashire.

Take part

There are still opportunities available to bands to perform on the bandstand on Sunday 10th July.

If your band is interested, they should contact Helen Minshall at: helen.minshall@lancashire.gov.uk

Some expenses are available to support bands performing thanks to support from the Norman Jones Trust which is open to applications from Brass Bands England member bands and individuals.

Performance Schedule:
Saturday 9th July:

10.30am: St Anne's Music Centre
11.30am: Coppull & Standish Band
12.30pm: Lancashire Schools Jazz Orchestra
1.30pm: Freckleton Youth Band
2.30pm: Lancashire Youth Concert Band
3.30pm: St Helens Youth Brass Band
4.30pm: Lancashire Youth Brass Band

7.30pm: Gala Concert Lancashire Youth Brass Band & St Helens Youth Brass Band at St Thomas Church

Sunday 10th July:


10.30am: HONK
11.30am: Workshops
12.30pm: Hebden Bridge Band
1.30pm: Kearsley Youth Brass Band
2.30pm: Lancashire Youth Jazz Orchestra
3.30pm: Astley Unlimited Band

        

