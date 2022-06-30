New duo at GUS

Evie Elliott and Sam McCoy are the latest additions to the GUS Band ranks

The GUS Band has welcomed a brace of new signings.

Evie Elliott joins the percussions section. Coming from a musical family with her grandfather having played with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, she has progressed through the Northamptonshire Music Service to gain widespread experience, including a continuing commitment to orchestral playing.

Sam McCoy is also a product of the Northamptonshire Music Service. A Salvationist, Sam attends the Kettering Citadel Corps and joins after a long spell playing for the Kibworth Band.

A band spokesperson added: "We look forward to both Evie and Sam contributing a huge amount to our ongoing success."