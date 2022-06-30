                 

*
banner

News

New duo at GUS

Evie Elliott and Sam McCoy are the latest additions to the GUS Band ranks

GUS Band
  Evie and Sam are the latest signings for the Midlands band

Thursday, 30 June 2022

        

The GUS Band has welcomed a brace of new signings.

Evie Elliott joins the percussions section. Coming from a musical family with her grandfather having played with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, she has progressed through the Northamptonshire Music Service to gain widespread experience, including a continuing commitment to orchestral playing.

Sam McCoy is also a product of the Northamptonshire Music Service. A Salvationist, Sam attends the Kettering Citadel Corps and joins after a long spell playing for the Kibworth Band.

A band spokesperson added: "We look forward to both Evie and Sam contributing a huge amount to our ongoing success."

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

GUS Band

New duo at GUS

June 30 • Evie Elliott and Sam McCoy are the latest additions to the GUS Band ranks

Bandstand

Lancashire's seaside rendezvous

June 30 • There is a fantastic weekend of music making on show at Lytham St Anne's Bandstand next month — and your band can be a part of it.

Gaming

The future of composition?

June 29 • As CD sales decline further, the gaming industry will be worth $300 billion by 2025 — and with it comes the need for its music.

Bold As Brass

Report & Result: 2022 Bold as Brass Contest

June 28 • Shirland Miners Welfare enjoy the holiday spirit to claim Bold as Brass title in Wakefield

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Vacancies »

Hitchin Band

June 29 • 3RD CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a 3rd cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Hitchin Band

June 29 • SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a front row cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Aldbourne Band

June 29 • Flugel Vacancy with the West of England Champions!. Contact us for more information!. . 2022 British Open and National Finals Qualifier. 2022 West of England Champions

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top