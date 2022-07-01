                 

Be a part of Proms in the Playground

Proms in Playground takes place in July — so why not become an active part of it?

  The promotion takes place throughout July

Friday, 01 July 2022

        

Brass Bands England is encouraging bands to take part in its #PromsInThePlayground initiative.

It will take place during the period 4th â€” 22nd July with the aim of encouraging community bands to connect with their local schools by offering a performance in their playground.

Strengthen

It is hoped that not only will it get young people excited about brass banding, but will help bands strengthen relationships with organisations around them.

It is also an ideal opportunity to offer a taster session so school children can learn about the opportunities local brass bands have to offer, with BBE recommending that links to local schools are made as quickly as possible.

As well as getting young people excited about brass banding, BBE also offers free advice and support from the BBE Brass Foundations team.

Media coverage

Last year, BBE's Proms in the Playground initiative was featured on BBC World at One as well as many national and regional news outlets.

BBE will be providing support to help bands with their summer activity. For Brass Bands England members, there are available recordings of previous webinars led by the Brass Foundations team and written resources including 'Contacting and Building Relationships with Schools'.

BBE is also encouraging bands to use the opportunity to engage with their local Music Education Hub to make them aware of the opportunities on offer.

Find out more

For any schools wishing to find a participating band in your area, or if you have any questions about Proms in The Playground please contact BBE's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news25022022-2225/promsintheplayground-back-summer

        

