Acceler8 play their Cards right....

The Acceler8 Band helps wow audiences and critics alike in a new production of a classic tale of political shenanigans...

aCCLE
  The band are kept busy in helping tell the tale of the rise to political power of 'The Card'.

Friday, 01 July 2022

        

The Acceler8 Band has taken to a slightly different stage for their latest musical performances.

The north west top section band is in a new adaptation of Arnold Bennett's play, 'The Card' as part of the Claybody Theatre Company's production at Fenton Town Hall in Stoke on Trent until Saturday 9th July.

Luck and intuition

Originally written in 1911 and later turned into a film starring Alec Guinness, it centres upon the character of Edward Machin, and his rise, through luck and intuition to become the Mayor of Bursley.

'The Card' was the slang term used to describe as man who had 'chutzpah' — audacious, quick witted warmth and self-confidence.

It included in his case, the political nous to win election votes by signing "the best centre forward in England" to save the local football team from relegation.

The production has already gained rave reviews, with one critic writing that "the performance throughout was memorable" with the band (who play the Bursley Town Band), "spot on" with their accompaniment and acting skills!

No strangers

Speaking to 4BR about the production, MD, Jef Sparkes said: "We're no strangers to being musical thespians! The director Conrad Nelson saw us in a production of 'Brassed Off!' and knowing he had this production to come made sure the band was involved.

We provide 19 pieces of music for the show, so we are hard at work throughout alongside a fantastic pianist in Bex Hughes. Rehearsals started after the British Open Spring Festival, and it's been a great way to keep everyone involved."

Top of your game

Jef added that the rolling band cast of nine alternating players have been busy: "Conrad likes "the space to be filled"as he says, so you must be on the top of your game with a show every night and three matinee performances.

We are thrilled to be a part of the production and it really is a fantastic show.

It's another way in which a brass band can reach out to a new audience and the atmosphere in the auditorium is brilliant. I think we may have found out that we all like being musical actors!"

Image copyright with direct permission of Andrew Billington photography

        

