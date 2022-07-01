Whitburn honour legend

The Whitburn Band has honoured the legendary figure of former player and supporter Jimmy Graham.

The Whitburn Band has paid tribute to one of its "legendary"former players after he retired from active playing after completing over six decades of service to the Scottish band.

Jimmy Graham was solo euphonium of the band during the halcyon days of Major Peter Parkes' association and played a huge part in the success they enjoyed.

After finishing playing he has become one of the band's foremost supporters and rarely misses a performance on the contest or concert stage.





Huge experience

In more recent times he has passed on his huge experience to young players coming through the Whitburn Heartlands Band — and only 'retired' from playing earlier this year.

Whitburn Band President Charlie Farren presented Jimmy, who everyone regards as a 'legend', with a special commemorative quaich — as well as some very fine whisky to enjoy after the recent Whitburn Gala Day Proclamation.

Legendary figure

A spokesperson said: "Jimmy is indeed a legendary figure and everyone associated with the organisation congratulates him on his achievements and support which we hope will continue for many more years to come."