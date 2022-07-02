                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Jim Trott of Brass for Africa

We talk to Jim Trott from the Brass for Africa charity as a group of 12 players prepare to touch down in Europe for a very special tour of performances at the WMC in Kerkrade, Switzerland and Germany.

Brass for Africa
  The 12 musicians will touch down in Europe o the weekend.

Saturday, 02 July 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We catch up with Jim Trott, the driving force behind the Brass for Africa charity.

They continue to deliver music education with integrated life-skills training to thousands of disadvantaged children and young people in Uganda, Liberia and Rwanda with an ethos strategy of workplace readiness, community empowerment, disability inclusion and gender equality.

Europe

From 3rd — 22nd July, 12 brilliant brass and percussion musicians from Brass for Africa will come to Europe for a tour.

These dynamic young performers are also Brass for Africa Music & Life-Skills Teachers. They began their journey with them and are now inspiring the next generation.

They will perform at the WMC Contest Festival in Kerkrade as well as in great venues in Switzerland and Germany.

Jim tells us about the ongoing work of the charity, its projects, aims and ambitions, as well as the results of their partnerships in the UK with the Corps of Army Music.

To find out more go to:

https://www.brassforafrica.org/tour2022/

Topowa!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlZ8sx4fIz0

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass for Africa

Interview with Jim Trott of Brass for Africa

July 2 • We talk to Jim Trott from the Brass for Africa charity as a group of 12 players prepare to touch down in Europe for a very special tour of performances at the WMC in Kerkrade, Switzerland and Germany.

Whitburn

Whitburn honour legend

July 1 • The Whitburn Band has honoured the legendary figure of former player and supporter Jimmy Graham.

aCCLE

Acceler8 play their Cards right....

July 1 • The Acceler8 Band helps wow audiences and critics alike in a new production of a classic tale of political shenanigans...

Heart

Health & Safety at the heart of Elgar Summer School

July 1 • Thanks to the support of Band Supplies, the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will gain the addition of a portable defibrillator.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

July 2 • Corby Silver Band has vacancies for Solo Cornet and Eb or BBb Bass.. Rehearsals, led by our MD Andy Mayell, take place on Monday and Wednesdays at 8pm - 10pm in our own band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire NN17 2QW Instruments available for loan.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSION ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top