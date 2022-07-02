Interview with Jim Trott of Brass for Africa

We talk to Jim Trott from the Brass for Africa charity as a group of 12 players prepare to touch down in Europe for a very special tour of performances at the WMC in Kerkrade, Switzerland and Germany.

We catch up with Jim Trott, the driving force behind the Brass for Africa charity.

They continue to deliver music education with integrated life-skills training to thousands of disadvantaged children and young people in Uganda, Liberia and Rwanda with an ethos strategy of workplace readiness, community empowerment, disability inclusion and gender equality.

Europe

From 3rd — 22nd July, 12 brilliant brass and percussion musicians from Brass for Africa will come to Europe for a tour.

These dynamic young performers are also Brass for Africa Music & Life-Skills Teachers. They began their journey with them and are now inspiring the next generation.

They will perform at the WMC Contest Festival in Kerkrade as well as in great venues in Switzerland and Germany.

Jim tells us about the ongoing work of the charity, its projects, aims and ambitions, as well as the results of their partnerships in the UK with the Corps of Army Music.

To find out more go to:

https://www.brassforafrica.org/tour2022/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlZ8sx4fIz0