Euphonium trio claim Grammy awards

Three talented euphonium players win Thomas K Pinto scholarship awards

Granercy
  The awards are presented by the Gramercy Brass Orchestra

Monday, 04 July 2022

        

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra in New York has announced the winners of its prestigious 2022 Thomas K. Pinto Euphonium Awards.

Following the review of the video entries that were submitted, the winner of the Blue Riband 'Advancing Level' was Diego Lopez from North Bergen High School.

Winners

The 'Intermediate Level' award was claimed by Giuliana Colalillo from HBW Middle School in Verona New Jersey, whilst the 'Youth Level' went to Boone Thompson from Mendham Township Middle School.

The winners will receive a full scholarship to Gramercy Brass Band Camp 2022 at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University which take place later this month, as well as participating in a Euphonium Masterclass.

Honour

Dr. Thomas K. Pinto, who died in 2015 served as the Principal Euphonium Chair of Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York for more than 25 years.

He was also very active in the structure of Gramercy Brass Orchestra as a non profit organization, helping to acquire funding and in-kind gifts, especially to help the development of Gramercy Brass Band Camp.

        

