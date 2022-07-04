European hotels already to be booked

There are some great deals to be had for bands heading to the European Championships in Malmo next year.

Rooms4Groups have released details of some of the special deals they are able to offer for bands competing at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Hassle-free





They have secured exclusive hotel deals available for bands travelling to compete in Malmo next year.

All prices include the personal service of their friendly booking team — looking after all aspects of your booking so you can concentrate on your rehearsals!

Deals







Story Hotel Studio Malmo

4* hotel in an ideal location, has rehearsal room that can be hired by the day

£170 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£140 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast

Rehearsal room full day rate — £600 (we may be able to negotiate cheaper if we had a rough idea of times)





Best Western Plus Hotel Noble House

4* hotel in central Malmo, has a rehearsal room that can be hired by the day

£155 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£135 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast

Rehearsal room day rate — £500 (we may be able to negotiate cheaper if we had a rough idea of times)





Garden Hotel Malmo

4* hotel in central Malmo, has a rehearsal room that can be hired by the day

£115 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£95 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast

Rehearsal room day rate — £12 per occupant for a half day





Others

Hotels available but do not have rehearsal space:





Best Western Malmo Arena Hotel

4* hotel in central Malmo

£105 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£90 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast





Park Inn By Radisson Malmö

4* hotel in central Malmo

£105 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£90 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast





Best Western Hotel Royal

3 * hotel in central Malmo

£ 125 per room in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£ 100 per DOUBLE FOR SINGLE occupancy room including breakfast



All rates quoted in GBP are subject to the current exchange rate of SEK to GBP — this may be different at time of payment due to change of rate. Offers are subject to availability and a minimum of 15 rooms





Contact:

Contact rooms4groups directly at: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk