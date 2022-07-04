Report & Result: 2022 Brighouse Lions March & Hymn Tune

Elland Silver produce a brace of commanding performances to claim the honours in Brighouse.

A commanding Elland Silver Band claimed a clean sweep of the prizes at the Brighouse & District Lions March & Hymn Tune Contest on the weekend.

High quality

High quality performances of 'The Wizard' and 'Abide with Me' saw the Yorkshire top-flight outfit secure a cash package of £700 as they topped both disciplines as well as claim individual 'Best Principal Cornet' and 'Best Soprano' awards for star performers Lewis Barton and Darren Blake.

Playing so well

"The band is playing so well at the moment and this builds on the success we enjoyed at Whit Friday," MD, Daniel Brooks told 4BR.

"We gave two cracking performances, so to win by such a margin against a really high-quality field shows just how good the band and our soloists were in the day."

And after coming third overall at the recent Saddleworth Whit Friday contests, Danny believes there is more to come from his band as they look forward to the Doctor Martin Wainstone's Cup contest in September.

"This is the start of my eleventh year with the band and we are in a really good place.

I'm sure there is much more to come with the way in which we are organised and how hard we work, so we are really looking forward to the second half of the season starting at the Doctor Martin contest."

Welcome return

Aided by good weather, the generous prize fund and a great variety of repertoire to compare and contrast for the experienced judges of Brian Rostron and Derek Broadbent, it proved to be a welcome return for the popular contest that started in 2000.

Second place went to former winner Marsden Silver, as they also claimed the 'Best First Section' honours, with 2017 & 2028 champion Milnrow in third. The top six was completed by Wardle Anderson, Blackburn & Darwen and defending champion Hepworth who claimed the 'Best Road' march prize.

Other section accolades went to Diggle, Skelmersdale, Dobcross, Boro' Brass and Elland Silver Youth, whose talented young principal cornet Gemma Hall won the 'Best Youth Soloist' prize.

Full Results:

Adjudicators: Brian Rostron & Derek Broadbent

March/Hymn = Total

1. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 98/97 = 195

2. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse): 91/95 = 186

3. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey): 94/91 = 185

4. Wardle Anderson (Brad McCulloch): 91/92 = 183*

5. Blackburn & Darwen (Dan Thomas): 90/93 = 183

6. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 88/94 = 182

7. Diggle (Sean Conway): 87/90 = 177

8. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield): 86/88 = 174

9. Lindley (Michael Golding): 79/84 = 163

10. Skelmersdale Prize (Ben Coulson): 76/86 = 162

11. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 80/78 = 158*

12. Uppermill (Jamie Cooper): 75/83 = 158

13. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 78/79 = 157

14. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker): 74/82 = 156

15. Dobcross Silver (Jamie Smith): 73/82 = 155

16. Hebden Bridge (Alan Hobbins): 72/81 = 153

17. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward): 77/73 = 150*

18. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith): 70/80 = 150

19. Elland Silver Youth (Sam Harrison): 71/73 = 144*

20. Littleborough (Alan Higgins): 69/75 = 144

21. Boro' Brass (Laura Whitaker): 62/74 = 136

22. Diggle Community Band (David Shipp): 50/68 = 118

*March points take precedent

Best Contest March: Elland Silver

Best Hymn Tune: Elland Silver

Best Soloist: Lewis Barton — cornet (Elland Silver)

Best Euphonium: Ben Smith (Hepworth)

Best Soprano: Darren Blake (Elland Silver)

Best Trombone Section: Hepworth

Best Bass Section: Milnrow

Best Road March: Hepworth

Best Trombones on Road March: Skelmanthorpe

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver

Best Second Section Band: Diggle

Best Third Section Band: Skelmersdale Prize

Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Un- registered Band: Boro' Brass

Best Youth Section: Elland Silver Youth

Best 4th Section Hymn Tune: Dobcross Silver

Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth Principal Cornet

Best Deportment: Diggle

Best Youth Deportment Elland Silver Band

Youngest Player: Harry Dunning (Boro' Brass) — aged 10