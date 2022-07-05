                 

Culross returns to Leyland

The experienced Scottish cornet star returns to Leyland Band for a second tenure as principal cornet.

Ian Culross
  Ian was principal cornet at Leyland between 2016 and 2018.

Tuesday, 05 July 2022

        

The Leyland Band has announced the return of Iain Culross as principal cornet.

The much-travelled Scotsman held the role from 2016-2018 and takes over from Cedric Ritler, who has returned to Switzerland after completing his studies at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Top flight experience

The former British Open Junior solo champion and prestigious Dewer Arts Award winner has enjoyed an eclectic top-flight career, enjoying tenures as principal cornet with the likes of Carlton Main Frickley, Sellers International, Yorkshire Building Society, Fairey and Grimethorpe amongst others around the banding world.

His playing has also secured numerous individual awards as a soloist and recording performer.

Looking forward

Commenting on his return he said: "I'm really looking forward to working with Tom Wyss and Leyland again. I've been very impressed how Tom and the band have come back from the enforced hiatus of the pandemic and really admire their work ethic.

I can't wait to get stuck into preparation for the British Open and the National Finals. Most of my teaching is based in the Lancashire area as well, so playing with Leyland again will also be of benefit for me helping further youth development in the area."

Most of my teaching is based in the Lancashire area as well, so playing with Leyland again will also be of benefit for me helping further youth development in the areaIain Culross

Thrilled

In response, a Leyland Band spokesperson added: "Everyone is thrilled to welcome Iain back, and we're looking forward to hearing more of his outstanding performances later this year.

He's a top-quality player, and we're looking forward to the two major contests in Birmingham and London with Iain on the end chair."

They added: "We'd also like to thank Cedric Ritler for his brilliant performances over the last year. He's quickly established himself as a real star of the banding world, and his solos have wowed our audiences."

        

